WINCHESTER — A dying Anthony Natale Jr.’s right eye was swollen shut and his left eye and head were heavily bruised as Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chase Smallwood carried the 11-month-old baby to an ambulance on Aug. 2, 2019.
Smallwood’s body camera footage and videos from the phone of Anthony Alexander Natale, the baby’s father, were played at Natale’s sentencing in Frederick Circuit Court on Tuesday. They document a horror show of child abuse from April to shortly before Anthony Jr. died from his injuries on Aug. 4, 2019.
The videos show Natale roughly swinging and throwing his son in a mock dance as House of Pain’s “Jump Around” plays in the background. He is also seen swinging the baby’s 4-year-old half-brother by the arms in the same video as the boy screams in pain. Both the baby and the boy are badly bruised around the eyes and head. Medical personnel testified their bodies were covered with bruises. “Raccoon eyes” is how a police investigator described their condition, which resembled the type of injuries seen on a badly beaten boxer.
As he choked back tears, Ross P. Spicer, Frederick County commonwealth’s attorney, asked Judge William Warner Eldridge IV to sentence above state recommended guidelines. The guidelines, which are not mandatory, called for a minimum of three years, eight months and a maximum of 16 years, six months.
“This is not a run-of the-mill crime. It was craven, despicable, subhuman and evil,” Spicer said. “There is no justice unless the court imposes a life sentence on him.”
Natale pleaded guilty in a plea bargain in December. He was convicted of aggravated malicious wounding, second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse. Natale, who sought a sentence within the state recommended guidelines, apologized in court
The 26-year-old Natale was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in 2003. Medical experts said he can barely function and shouldn’t be around children. Natale’s attorneys said a Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court failed by not forbidding him from being around children. Natale said his mental illness was no excuse and he regretted his behavior.
“The picture people have painted of me as a monster is not true,” he said. “I want to say to my son, Anthony, I am so sorry and you will always be with me.”
But Eldridge said the long pattern of abuse, which included misdemeanor convictions for beating the the older boy in 2018, showed the killing wasn’t a heat-of-the-moment outburst. He said the children were tortured and Natale forfeited his freedom forever.
“Your condition wasn’t so advanced that you didn’t know these children were being harmed,” Eldridge said. “I hear you Mr. Natale, but it’s too late. They [the crimes] were horrific.”
Spicer said Natale and Sierra Nicole Pendleton, the mother of the baby and the boy who was fathered by another man, lied to police about the baby’s injuries. They said the baby had partially drowned and banged his head in the bathtub in their Kassie Lane apartment when Natale called police in a 911 call. In a jailhouse interview with The Winchester Star on Oct. 29, Natale said the baby’s injuries were caused by his half-brother accidentally dropping him.
“Anybody who knows me knows this is not something I would do. This is completely bogus,” he said. “As far as being a monster and a baby killer, that’s not me.”
But Spicer said Natale’s behavior was monstrous. The videos showed him berating the 4-year-old boy with profanities and exposing his penis to him in one video. The boy, who was malnourished, is now with foster parents and is being adopted.
After police noticed the bathtub was dry and doctors said the injuries to Anthony Jr. were too extensive to have occurred accidentally, Spicer said Pendleton changed her story to police. Pendleton, who has pending child abuse charges, said Natale was angry about being broke on Aug. 2 and took it out on the baby. She said he picked up the baby by the neck and threw him against a wall twice around 10 a.m.
He then Googled how to wake up a baby from a coma on his phone. The unconscious baby lay suffering for hours until the 911 call was made around 8 p.m. Spicer said the time lapse and the long history of abuse show Natale is a sadist.
“This world is full of people with autism that would never hurt a fly,” Spicer said. “He should not walk free in this world again.”
Besides a life sentence for aggravated malicious wounding, Natale received a combined 60 years for second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse.
In an interview after the sentence, George Anthony Natale said his son deserved a long sentence, but also deserved mental health treatment and the right to seek probation in 25 years.
“How is it rehabilitating him to lock him in a cage until he dies?” the elder Natale asked. “I cried every day because he was my grandson.”
