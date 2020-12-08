WINCHESTER — In an Oct. 29 interview, Anthony Alexander Natale insisted he hadn’t beaten his 11-month-old son Anthony Natale Jr. to death in August of last year.
“Anybody who knows me knows this is not something I would do. This is completely bogus,” Natale told a Winchester Star reporter during an interview at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County. “As far as being a monster and a baby killer, that’s not me.”
But in a plea agreement on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court, Natale admitted to his son’s death.
Sierra Nicole Pendleton, Anthony Jr.’s mother, told police Natale grabbed the baby by the neck and threw him against a wall in the couple’s Kassie Lane apartment on the morning of Aug. 2, 2019, according to Ross Spicer, county commonwealth’s attorney.
The baby died from the injuries two days later. An autopsy revealed the death was due to blunt force trauma.
In March, the 26-year-old Natale was charged with first- and second-degree murder and aggravated malicious wounding. He and Pendleton, who alleges Natale abused her, were charged in December of last year with two counts of child abuse/neglect and conspiracy to those charges. Pendleton declined an interview request in October.
Under the plea agreement, Natale pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of child abuse/neglect. The maximum penalty is life plus 60 years, but proposed state sentencing guidelines recommend a minimum of seven years and one month, a midpoint of 13 years and 10 months, and a maximum of 15 years and 10 months.
In the interview, Natale said he has been diagnosed as being bipolar and has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. Natale — whose mother contacted The Winchester Star in October about an interview contending her son was innocent — said when he becomes angry he shuts down instead of lashing out.
But Natale has a history of child abuse. In a plea bargain in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Oct. 29, 2018, he pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor assault and battery for beating Pendleton’s now-6-year-old son in June of that year.
In a no-contest plea, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but concedes there is enough evidence for a conviction. The plea is considered a conviction by the court.
Pendleton’s now-deceased mother wrote in a criminal complaint that Natale confessed to her that he hit the older boy, but Natale denied it in the interview. He said he pleaded guilty because he risked jail time if the case had gone to trial. As a first offender he got probation. Natale said the boy’s bruised chin and swollen lip were from a fall.
“He’s a child so he’s clumsy,” Natale said. “He would slip and fall and bruise his head and keep moving.”
Natale also blamed the boy for Anthony’s injuries.
Natale said Anthony was born prematurely with bleeding on the brain and bruised easily. He said the bruises police observed when they responded to a 911 call at the home on Aug. 2, 2019, were from Anthony being dropped by Pendleton’s son. Natale said they had let the boy carry Anthony to his crib a day or two before police were called and he accidentally dropped him. Natale said he and Pendleton monitored Anthony for the next 24 hours.
“We watched him through the night and he was fine,” Natale said. “He was eating well and everything.”
Natale said when he got home from his forklift operator job on the morning of Aug. 2, he went to sleep. He awoke in the evening and said he gave Anthony a bath and afterward Anthony began struggling to breathe. Natale said he thought it was due to Anthony ingesting water, which is what he told police in the 911 call.
But police said the bathtub was dry, and when Anthony was taken to Winchester Medical Center no water was found in his lungs. Police said the skull fracture, two black eyes and bruises on his arms and legs showed Anthony was beaten despite makeup that was put on the baby’s face to try to hide the injuries.
Spicer said an inspection of Natale’s phone showed he’d been searching online for how to revive an unconscious baby for hours before calling 911 at 7:50 p.m. And videos on the phone from July of last year revealed a pattern of abuse against Anthony and Pendleton’s other son.
Spicer told Judge William Warner Eldridge IV that one video showed Natale roughly throwing Anthony in the air and catching him. “The baby looked like a rag doll,” Spicer said.
In another video, Natale is seen berating Pendleton’s other son and then the boy is seen falling on a bed after apparently being struck or thrown. Natale is also shown exposing his penis to the boy in one video.
The boy had bruises on his body and was malnourished when police responded to the home for Anthony’s injuries. Spicer said the boy is now in foster care.
Spicer wouldn’t say after the sentencing if he will ask Eldridge to sentence above the guidelines.
“Each case of this nature is uniquely troubling,” he said.
Defense attorney David L. Hensley said he would reserve his comments for Natale’s sentencing hearing.
Natale is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. on March 23.
