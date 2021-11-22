A father and son were arrested in Loudoun County Sunday after an overnight pursuit that began with a car chase in Frederick County, according to a Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.
The pursuit involving Kenneth Sencindiver, 65, and his son Kenneth Sencindiver II, 24, “began following a domestic-related incident in Frederick County,” the post states. After the pursuit crossed county lines, the post states that Clarke County officers “ended their pursuit in Loudoun County and saw the vehicle exit in the Purcellville area from Route 7.”
Shortly thereafter, the post states that the vehicle was located on Patrick Henry College's campus. The Sencindivers were not located after a search involving the Fairfax County Police Department’s helicopter.
At 6:30 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that there would be an increased law enforcement presence in Purcellville due to the search for the Sencindivers. An updated post at 10:10 a.m. stated that the two were taken into custody without incident.
The Facebook post does not detail any of the charges against the two men and states that further information will be released when it is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.