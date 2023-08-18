WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury (SVWC) invites the community to this evening's Bistro Concert at the retirement community at 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive.
Saxophonist Timothy Roberts and pianist Charles Roberts, a father-and-son duo, will perform an elegant program of classical music, according to an SVWC media release.
Timothy Roberts, one of the U.S. Navy Band's premier concert soloists from 1987 to 2011, has performed for five U.S. presidents. When he retired from the band, he became professor of saxophone at Shenandoah Conservatory in Winchester. He recently returned from performing in Athens, Greece.
The Washington Post noted that a prior performance of Timothy Roberts with the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C., was "simply stunning," and a gig with the Dallas Symphony was described as "the most gorgeous sounds ever heard from a saxophone."
His son Charles Roberts, accepted by Shenandoah Conservatory at age 14, is currently studying with John O'Conor at the University of Toronto's Royal Conservatory of Music, the media release states.
Charles Roberts' European premiere was in 2017 with his father in Paris. Since then, they have performed together in some of Europe's top concert venues, and they toured France and Spain last May with the Shenandoah Saxophone Ensemble. Charles Roberts also performs solo in the United States and internationally, with his most recent showcase being at the PianoTexas International Festival and Academy in Fort Worth.
Friday's performance, which is part of the Bistro Concert series supported by Atlantic Union Bank, begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 cash at the door. For more information, visit svwc.org/events or call 540-665-0156.
