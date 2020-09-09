WINCHESTER — A trial date was set on Tuesday in Frederick County Circuit Court for the man accused of beating his 9-month-old son to death in August of last year.
Anthony Alexander Natale’s five-day jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 22. Natale was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, child abuse, child cruelty and conspiracy to the latter charges in the death of Anthony Natale Jr. The boy died on Aug. 4, 2019, two days after being hospitalized with with two black eyes and bleeding on the brain from a skull fracture.
Police said they were called to Natale’s home in the 300 block of Kassie Lane about a partial drowning, but found no water in the bathtub in the home. No water was found in the boy’s lungs or stomach when he was hospitalized.
Sierra Nicole Pendleton, the boy’s mother, told investigators the 26-year-old Natale confessed to hitting Anthony Jr. Pendleton told police she was in the kitchen when she heard the baby cry out in the bedroom, and she found a goose egg-sized bump on his forehead, according to an affidavit written by Deputy R. Todd Swartz. He wrote that when Pendleton asked Natale what happened, Natale told her he “was frustrated and hit Anthony.”
But Natale’s older sister Alyssa Natale said after the court hearing that while her brother has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism and is bipolar, he isn’t violent. She said her brother stopped taking his medication before his son was born. When he becomes frustrated, she said he “shuts down” and is quiet.
“This picture that they’re painting of him to be a monster, that is not him,” she said. “He’s not that person at all.”
Alyssa Natale said Anthony Jr. was born prematurely and suffered from bleeding on the brain at birth. She said Pendleton’s 6-year-old son, who Natale was convicted in 2018 of assaulting, sometimes played roughly with Anthony Jr. She said Pendleton spent more time with the boys because Natale, a forklift operator, was often working.
Natale said her brother called 911 about his son. She said it was Pendleton who applied the makeup police said was put on his face to cover up his injuries. Natale questioned why the 21-year-old Pendleton, who faces child abuse and child cruelty and conspiracy charges, wasn’t also charged with murder.
Natale said her family is still grieving over Anthony Jr.’s death but doesn’t want people to prejudge his father.
“He has drastic disabilities that do impair his decision making,” she said. “There’s really no evidence of who did it. My brother’s there and he shuts down so no one is really getting his story.”
The results of a psychiatric exam on Natale were provided to the defense and prosecution on Tuesday. He was deemed fit to stand trial.
(5) comments
Some meds make men impotent, that's why they go off of them. Shows where their priorities are
Castrate him, he'll keep doing this
No. He deserves the death penalty by being placed in General Population where true justice will be served.
Yeah, your son is a monster. He killed an innocent child with his bare hands. He deserves the chair.
Brother, not son.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.