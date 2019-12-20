WINCHESTER — A 9-month-old boy allegedly beaten by his parents in July and August died several days after being hospitalized on Aug. 2.
Anthony Natale Jr. died at Inova Fairfax Medical Center, according to Ross Spicer, Frederick County commonwealth’s attorney. Spicer said on Thursday that he’s awaiting autopsy results before seeking more serious charges against Anthony Alexander Natale Sr., the boy’s father. Spicer, who doesn’t typically comment on pending cases, wouldn’t say what charges he would seek.
Natale, 25, and Sierra Nicole Pendleton, Anthony’s 20-year-old mother, both of the 300 block of Kassie Lane, were each charged in October with child abuse, conspiracy to commit child abuse, child cruelty and conspiracy to commit child cruelty. Their indictments accuse them of abusing Anthony between July 27 and Aug. 2.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on Aug. 2 when police were called to Natale and Pendleton’s home about a “partial drowning.” That’s according to an Aug. 7 search warrant affidavit that was unsealed this week in Frederick County Circuit Court.
The affidavit, which sought bedding and clothing believed to have Anthony’s blood on it, said Natale and Pendleton told deputies he was unresponsive after swallowing water while being given a bath. However, deputies noticed Anthony wasn’t wet and there was no water in the bathtub, according to the affidavit written by Deputy Jared Nail.
The baby was hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center, where he was found to have no water in his lungs or stomach. He had bleeding on the brain and two black eyes.
Anthony was transferred to Inova, where he was also diagnosed with a skull fracture, according to a criminal complaint written by Deputy R. Todd Swartz. He wrote that Pendleton said she was in the kitchen when she heard Anthony cry out in the bedroom and she found a “goose egg” sized bump on his forehead. The affidavit said that when Pendleton asked Natale what happened, he told her he “was frustrated and hit Anthony.”
Anthony’s death came about nine months after Natale was convicted in Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court of beating his other son, who Spicer said is now approximately 6 years old. Natale pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor assault and battery on Oct. 29 of last year.
The plea was for beating the boy on July 6 and July 12 of last year. The investigation was prompted by complaints from Catherine Michelle Pendleton, the boy’s grandmother and Sierra Pendleton’s mother. In a July 6, 2018, criminal complaint, the elder Pendleton said Natale told her he “popped [the boy] in the mouth and he fell on the bathroom floor.” Pendleton wrote that the boy had a swollen lip and bruised chin that took several days to heal.
In a July 12, 2018, criminal complaint, Catherine Pendleton wrote that she found bruises on the boy’s face. She said she called police after her daughter told her Natale had beaten the boy in the bathroom the night before.
Natale was sentenced last year in a two-year deferred disposition, according to Lisa Eaton, juvenile and domestic relations supervising deputy court clerk. As part of the plea agreement, the charges would be reduced or dropped on Oct. 26 of next year if Natale maintained good behavior.
Eaton said as part of the agreement, Natale completed a one-day class run by the Laurel Center — a domestic violence prevention group — on the effects of domestic violence on children. He also completed the 25-week Winchester/Frederick/Clarke Batterers Intervention Program.
Natale and Sierra Pendleton were both being held without bond at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center on Thursday night. Natale is due in Circuit Court on Jan. 9. Pendleton is scheduled to appear in Circuit Court on Feb. 6.
