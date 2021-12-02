CROSS JUNCTION — An early morning fire on Wednesday destroyed a trailer home and caused a minor injury to the home’s resident, according to a news release.
The resident, who attempted to fight the fire and recover belongings, was briefly hospitalized at Winchester Medical Center, the Frederick County Fire and Rescue Department stated. The release stressed people should never return to a burning structure. “Get out and stay out,” it said.
The fire was called in to 911 at 3:21 a.m. by the trailer occupant, according to an email from Fire Chief Steven Majchrzak. The trailer in the 700 block of North Timber Ridge Road was engulfed in flames and fire had spread to the nearby woods when firefighters arrived at 3:31 a.m.
With the resident outside the trailer, firefighters adopted a defensive posture to ensure the fire didn’t spread to nearby structures. Majchrzak said firefighters prevented the blaze from reaching a two-floor house, an office building, two mobile homes and several sheds. Tanker trucks, which typically hold between 2,500 to 3,500 gallons of water, were used because there were no hydrants nearby. Approximately 18,000 gallons of water had to be shuttled from a pond about three miles away.
The fire was contained at 4:23 a.m. and extinguished at 5:52 a.m. The estimated damage to the trailer, which lacked a smoke alarm and sprinkler system, was $3,000. Information on the property was unavailable on the county real estate website.
