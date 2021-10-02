WINCHESTER — Five games into the season, no team is looking for moral victories, and the Millbrook High School football team is no exception to this rule.
Though the Pioneers showed vast improvement in some areas and put forth a stellar defensive effort Friday night against Fauquier, the end result was the same as their first four games.
Fauquier running back Dylan Taylor carried the ball 43 times (29 in the second half) for 223 yards and wore down a shorthanded Pioneers defense to lead the Falcons to a 21-6 victory Class 4 Northwestern District victory.
Fauquier's victory spoiled Homecoming for Millbrook, which fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the district.
Millbrook coach Josh Haymore credited his defense for making Fauquier work for everything it got.
"It's one of those things where they drive and drive and drive and you hope they make a mistake," Haymore said. "The big thing is we allowed no big plays, there were no long runs. They were 10-, 15-play drives.
"I'm proud of our team, but when you talk about defense I'm really proud of the way they played."
Just like it did last week against Handley, Fauquier (2-4, 1-1) got off to a great start.
Thanks to a 65-yard return by Kaden Fox on the opening kickoff, the Falcons began their first drive on the Millbrook 21. Four plays later, they jumped on the board when quarterback Ben Noland hit John Bynaker in the front of the end zone with a seven-yard pass for a 7-0 lead at the 10:27 mark of the first quarter.
Millbrook answered immediately on its opening drive.
On the second play from scrimmage, Detric Brown (19 of 34 for 228 yards) hit C.J. Standen for a 52-yard completion to the Falcons' 19. The drive would stall there and the Pioneers had to settle for a 30-yard Patrick Sigler field goal to trim their deficit to 7-3 with 9:01 left in the second quarter.
Fauquier's next possession went three-and-out and the Pioneers took over in great field position at the Falcons' 30 after a short punt. But, that drive ended up losing 11 yards and the Pioneers had to punt.
Millbrook had the ball five times in Fauquier territory in the first half alone but could only get two field goals on the board.
Late in the first half the Pioneers caught a huge break when they punted from the Falcons' 48. The punt hit one of the Fauquier players and Millbrook recovered at the 21. The Pioneers could only muster six yards and had to settle for another Sigler field goal, this one from 32 yards put, to make it 7-6 with 2:36 left in the first half.
The Falcons threatened to add to their lead just before the half but the Pioneers defense came up with a big stop when Brandon George intercepted Noland at the Millbrook 10 with 20 seconds left in the half.
On its first drive of the second half, Fauquier went 64 yards in nine plays (six runs by Taylor) and extended the lead to 14-6 on Taylor's one-yard run with 7:17 left in the third quarter.
Taylor accounted for 43 of Fauquier's 58 rushes and 223 of their 251 rushing yards. On the other side ,the Pioneers couldn't get anything going on the ground at all, picking up only one yard on 21 attempts.
The fourth quarter was a steady diet of Taylor and as he and his offensive line wore down the Pioneers defense. Banks Massey completed the scoring with a three-yard TD run with 5:31 left.
Three of Millbrook's five second-half possessions made it into (or started in) Fauquier territory, but the Pioneers were held off the scoreboard. The closest they got to the Falcons end zone was on their final drive that ended at the 12 when they turned it over on downs.
"We've just got to keep working. These are special kids," Haymore said."They want to come to work every day, clock in and don't go through the motions. They just keep playing and as hard as they've worked I just want to see some success come to them."
Things don't get any easier for the Pioneers as they next travel to undefeated Handley (5-0, 1-0) on Oct. 9.
