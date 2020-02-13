WINCHESTER — The FBI Central Records Complex under construction on Millwood Pike (U.S. 50) should be operational in a few months.
The Central Records Complex at 57 Millwood Pike will streamline the FBI’s worldwide records management by consolidating records from 265 locations into a single facility, according to the General Services Administration. The roughly 256,000-square-foot facility will employ as many as 446 people.
Construction of the building has been substantially completed, Manali Basu, public affairs specialist with the FBI’s national press office, said this week.
Most of the jobs in the new facility will be moved from other FBI facilities, according to Basu.
Available jobs will be posted over time. Basu said prospective applicants should monitor the fbijobs.gov website for vacancies. He said the FBI uses the General Schedule (GS) pay scale and that salaries will vary by position type.
The GSA purchased the Millwood Pike site in June 2016 for $4.75 million from Leesburg-based Arcadia Land Inc. The GSA awarded Clark Construction Group LLC, out of Bethesda, Md., a $135 million contract to design and build the project.
Site work started in September 2017, and a groundbreaking ceremony for the building’s construction took place in October of 2017.
Basu said the FBI anticipates a phased move-in during spring and summer of this year but did not provide a specific date.
