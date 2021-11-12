WINCHESTER — Some Frederick County residents are calling for the Board of Supervisors to hold Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber accountable for allegedly harassing someone at the polls on Election Day.
Frederick County Education Association President Shaniqua Williams, who was outside the Senseny Road School polling location on Nov. 2, called police because Graber took pictures of her without her consent.
Williams said in a phone interview that she was passing out red sheets of paper saying which candidates the education association endorsed for Frederick County School Board — Eric Reifinger, John Lamanna and Ellen White, as well as Shontya Washington for the Red Bud District seat on the Board of Supervisors. All of the candidates ran as independents.
As Williams spoke to voters, she said Graber — a Republican — started taking pictures of her. At first, she said he was three to four steps away from her. She then told him she didn’t permit him to take photos of her.
“I don’t know, that definitely rubbed him the wrong way,” Williams said. “He just walked back and forth on the side of me and stopped where my arm would normally hang. He was close enough where if he had moved or I had moved, I would have stepped on his shoe — he was that close to me. And he said, 'I can do what I want as long as I don’t put my hands on you.'”
Williams said she then told Graber, “You need to get out of my face, out of my circle. I placed a boundary and you are too close to me.”
While she acknowledged that Graber was on public property, she said his actions made her uncomfortable, so she called the police.
“I just felt it was really weird and creepy for no reason,” Williams said.
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the polling location for a “suspicious situation.” According to the police report and body camera footage obtained by The Winchester Star from the Sheriff's Office through a Freedom of Information Act request, one of the deputies who went to the scene was Sean M. Kennedy. Williams told Kennedy what had happened and said Graber was intimidating her with his tactics.
When deputies questioned Graber, he said he was taking pictures because he had been made aware that illegal sample ballots were being handed out. Graber then pulled out a white piece of paper and stated that you can’t — per Virginia code — use a white sample ballot and with anything less than 24 font size.
Williams said she only passed out red ballots. Body camera footage of Williams’ interaction with police shows a red sheet of paper in her hand.
The body camera footage shows Graber telling the deputies that he didn’t talk to Williams, raise his voice, or get in her face. Kennedy told Graber that while he was legally allowed to take pictures, that bickering back and forth and taking pictures of people when they ask you not to is “probably not the best idea.”
Graber then asked Kennedy, “I can legally take pictures, right?” Kennedy then responded, “What did I say?”
Kennedy told Graber that while he wasn't breaking the law, taking photos of someone who objects likely would cause a scene. Graber kept reiterating that it was not against the law for him to take photos of Williams.
Kennedy ultimately advised Graber to stay away from Williams and for her to stay away from him. He also advised them not to speak to each other.
During Wednesday night’s Board of Supervisors meeting at the County Administration Building, a few county residents tried to register complaints about the situation during the meeting's public comments portion. Shawnee District resident Cary Kimble said that at around 4:30 p.m. on Election Day, he received a phone call about Williams feeling “threatened” by Graber at a polling location.
Before he could continue, Board of Supervisors Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. said, “I’m going to stop you right there.”
Kimble responded that a report with the Sheriff’s Office had been filed and that it was a matter of public record.
“I’ve worked the polls for nearly 20 years,” Kimble said. “This is the most disrespectful election that I’ve been a part of, and I’m sorry to see it happen in Frederick County. It’s been disappointing. I’m very sorry to see the sheriff’s department had to be called out for this. I’ll step aside, but I wanted to bring this to the board’s attention. I think it’s a chronic matter, and I think it’s getting worse. From my point of view —”
Before he could finish, DeHaven said firmly, “I had asked you to stop.”
Shawnee District resident Katie Vance later asked, since DeHaven wouldn't let concerned citizens talk about the matter, “What is the process for us to go through to hold Mr. Graber accountable for the behavior that occurred that day?”
DeHaven replied, “My only suggestion is that you speak with him.”
Vance shot back, “So there’s nothing that the Board of Supervisors will do to also hold him accountable?”
DeHaven said Graber was “duly elected” and told her “end of discussion.”
Vance then told DeHaven that Graber’s actions are “a reflection of the entire board” and that his behavior on Nov. 2 was “abusive and aggressive.”
Back Creek District resident Mollie Brannon, who was handing out Republican ballots at Senseny Road School, said people were civil and disputed that "it was complete chaos and there was no civil discourse."
Graber said at the meeting that the Democratic Party was handing out an illegal white paper ballot and that he has a copy of the sample ballot. He told the voter registrar about white paper ballots that he alleged were being handed out at four precincts.
Frederick County Voter Registrar Rich Venskoske said in a phone interview that he received calls about white paper ballots being handed out in the Back Creek District on Election Day, so he sent election officials to check. Venskoske said Electoral Board Vice Chair Craig Lambert only found white paper ballots at one location — the Kernstown 103 precinct, which has a polling location at Orchard View Elementary. Venskoske said Lambert told the people handing out the white ballots to stop immediately and they did so.
Regarding the Senseny Road School incident, Graber told the crowd at the meeting he was taking pictures “to capture the evidence of an unlawful act that was being committed.” He said people were upset that he was documenting that “unlawful acts were occurring.”
After the board meeting, Graber was asked by a reporter if he actually saw Williams handing out white ballots when he started taking pictures of her. Graber said that a cluster of people at the Senseny Road School was “actively handing out white ballots there.” When asked if he had a photo of Williams handing out a white ballot, Graber said, “I have no further comment.”
Typical behavior from Shawn Graber. He has damning evidence...but can't show it. Same thing as his mysterious roster of student names obtained via FOIA request. Sounds about white for Graber to act like a bully.
