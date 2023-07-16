With the first day of school inching closer, Winchester and Frederick County public schools are both hosting student readiness fairs to help children and families who are new to the area prepare for the upcoming school year. Here's what you need to know about attending.
Winchester: If your family is new to Winchester Public Schools, this event is for you. This includes incoming pre-k and kindergarten students, as well as any student transferring from another school district.
Services like physicals (by appointment only, call 540-667-4253), haircuts and mental health resources will be available. There also will be a number of organizations like the Department of Social Services, the Health Department and United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley on site to answer questions or direct families toward resources. Interpreters will be available.
The New Student Readiness Fair is on Monday, July 24, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the WPS Central Administrative Office (Douglas School), 598 N. Kent St.
Winchester Public Schools' first day of school is Aug. 10.
For more information, visit https://www.wps.k12.va.us/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=2709&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=21739&PageID=1 .
Frederick County: Families of English language learners who are new to Frederick County Public Schools are invited to learn about community resources and school information.
Staff will be on stand-by to answer questions about the school calendar, transportation, meals, school supply lists and registration.
There also will be resources like Frederick County Parks and Recreation, the Handley Library and literacy volunteers. New English learners will also have the opportunity to meet their teachers, and families can receive assistance with filling out forms. Interpreters will be available.
The School Readiness Fair is on Thursday, July 27, from 2 to 6 p.m. at James Wood Middle School, 1313 Amherst St., Winchester.
Frederick County Public Schools' first day of school is Aug. 15.
For more information, visit https://www.frederickcountyschoolsva.net/site/default.aspx?PageType=3&DomainID=4&ModuleInstanceID=30&ViewID=6446EE88-D30C-497E-9316-3F8874B3E108&RenderLoc=0&FlexDataID=16082&PageID=1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.