WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools is conducting kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year in two phases again this year, the school division announced Wednesday.
Parents of rising kindergarteners with other children enrolled in FCPS should register for kindergarten from Feb. 1-28. Parents of rising kindergarten students without any children enrolled in the school division should register March 1-31.
Parents with children who will enter kindergarten next school year must contact the registrar at the school the child will attend to complete the registration process remotely or to make an appointment to complete the process at the school. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/KGenrollment.
All children who are 5 years old on or before Sept. 30, 2022, must register for kindergarten. The division says it’s important for parents to register their children for kindergarten during the registration periods because it allows schools to better plan for the upcoming school year. Parents unable to register during the registration periods should complete the process as soon as possible by contacting the elementary school their child will attend and scheduling an appointment.
Parents registering a child for school are required by Virginia law to present a certified copy of the pupil’s birth record; a certificate of a physical examination from a physician or health department; and a certificate with complete dates for DPT or DTaP, Polio, MMR, Hepatitis B and Chickenpox immunizations from a physician or health department.
Parents should register their child for kindergarten even if all of the above have not been obtained.
Additionally, parents must present a photo ID such as a valid Virginia driver’s license, a valid Virginia ID card from the Department of Motor Vehicles or a valid passport as well as two forms of proof that they reside in the attendance zone in which they are enrolling their student. Proofs of residency may include a utility bill, a property tax bill, and a rental/lease contract or a home purchase contract.
Bills may be dated no more than two months prior to the date they are presented as a proof of residency. Phone bills and bank statements are not accepted.
General information about registering students to attend Frederick County Public Schools is available at https://bit.ly/EnrollingStudents.
