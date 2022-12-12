Frederick County Public Schools will unveil a course in criminal justice next year and a course in emergency medical telecommunications the following year to expand academic opportunities for students.
The two classes will be taught at the Dowell J. Howard Career and Technical Education Center at 156 Dowell J Circle.
The move brings into focus a partnership between the division and the Frederick County Sheriff's Office: The criminal justice course will be taught by a school resource officer (SRO) at Dowell J. Howard who is a member of the Sheriff's Office, and Frederick County Public Safety will be tapped to teach the capstone course in emergency telecommunications.
The course sequences were unanimously approved Tuesday by the Frederick County School Board. The addition of the criminal justice course marks the first time Dowell J. Howard will have full-time SRO on duty.
"Super exciting opportunity here. It will be a full-time SRO at Dowell J, which is something we've needed for a long time, and the Sheriff's Office has been gracious enough to dedicate that to us. And that SRO will have one period where they will teach the criminal justice class," Dowell J. Howard Principal Ben Thompson said
"Criminal justice courses explore crime scene investigation, court procedures, policy, and juvenile justice," stated a brief outline for the class. Such a class can prepare a student — always a primary function of CTE education — for a career as a probation officer, correctional specialist, police, or a detective. Salaries in these vocations range from $53,000 to $66,000, according to supporting data.
In student data the division gathered this school year, 40.5% of the 1,354 students who responded said they would consider enrolling in the courses, while 18.2% said they would like more information about the classes.
"Given the great sheriff's department that we have, it's just a win-win because the Sheriff's Office can work on recruiting and getting people into the pipeline and it will provide our students with another avenue over at Dowell J," said School Board member Brian Hester.
"Get ready for the avalanche," added board member Michael Lake. "Everybody is going to sign up."
