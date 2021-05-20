WINCHESTER — Effective July 1, Frederick County Public Schools' Assistant Superintendent for Administration Al Orndorff will retire after working 42 years in the school division.
FCPS Superintendent David Sovine announced Orndorff's retirement during Tuesday night's Frederick County School Board meeting.
Sovine mentioned how one board member had a slip of the tongue at a previous meeting when introducing Orndorff, calling him a "super assistant superintendent."
"Looking back on that now, it seems most appropriate because Dr. Orndorff is indeed a super assistant superintendent," Sovine said.
Orndorff is a Frederick County native. He graduated from James Wood High School, then graduated from Virginia Tech in 1978. He received a master's degree in educational administration from Virginia Tech in 1988. He recently received a doctoral degree in educational administration from Shenandoah University.
During his 42-year career with FCPS, Orndorff has served in many capacities. He has been a teacher, a school-based administrator and a division-wide administrator. Since 2004 he has been the assistant superintendent for administration. He also was School Board clerk, the division's vocational supervisor, and a program director, assistant principal and an adult education/adult literacy supervisor at the Dowell J. Howard Center
Sovine said that administrators in the division who have questions about challenging situations are often advised by the board's legal counsel to call Orndorff.
That's because the legal counsel "recognizes that vast knowledge, his experience and his calm and thoughtful approach to addressing issues," Sovine said.
"Dr. Orndorff, congratulations on your upcoming retirement. Job well done," Sovine said.
Attending the School Board’s regular meeting on Tuesday night at the division’s administration building included Superintendent David Sovine, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairwoman Shontyá Washington and board members Brandon Monk, Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock, Michael Lake and Frank Wright. The meeting was broadcast online via YouTube.
