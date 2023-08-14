Frederick County Public Schools eased into the 2023-24 school year on Monday, introducing two new programs aimed at strengthening the FCPS community.
The first program was a precursor to the official first day of school, which is today.
Monday’s noninstructional day invited incoming prekindergarten, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grade students to get acclimated with their new schools. It also offered school community members like parents, bus drivers and office staff a chance to work through any hiccups that they might encounter in a less high-stakes environment.
Parents were able to walk through pick up and drop off for students. Bus drivers could practice their new routes. Office staff members got the chance to answer any questions that parents and students might have.
Students got the chance to meet their teachers and peers, find their classrooms and learn about their new school. FCPS Superintendent George Hummer said he received “nothing but positive feedback” on the transition day.
“I was able to actually talk with some students and some teachers, and they all just felt it was such a great way for them to transition into a new school year, transition into the classrooms, into the building. ... I’ve talked to numerous people. All said it was a great idea, a great success and they were really glad that we did it,” he said.
Hummer also said the day offered teachers a chance to get to know students, especially ones who might be in need of a little extra support. Going into his first full year as superintendent, Hummer said the noninstructional day’s success gave him even greater hope for FCPS’s official first day of school today.
Monday also marked the first day of a new program where Hummer and all other central administration staff were assigned to a Frederick County school to help with operations.
“It’s a way for us to stay connected to what’s happening in the schools, and to show that we all work in collaboration with them to do what’s best for all of our students,” Hummer said. “And it just gives us that opportunity to provide that additional support and help out in any way that we can.”
This initiative, called the Ambassador Program, requires central administration staff to spend a minimum of one hour per month working at their assigned school. During the first week of school, central administration staff will be stationed at Frederick County schools every day. On Monday, Hummer said he assisted school staff during morning drop off for students.
“You go in and you say, ‘Alright, what do you need me to do today?’ ... That’s what we’re gonna do. And that’s just the way to continue to connect with our schools, connect with our students and our staff and really just contribute to that all hands on deck because again, we work for the schools, and we want to make sure that they are supported. And I want to make sure that we don’t forget why we do what we do every day,” he said.
All FCPS students returned to the classroom today.
