WINCHESTER — On the eve of Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signing a state law making masks optional for students, the Frederick County School Board voted 6-1 Tuesday night to make masks optional for students and staff, effectively immediately.
Board Chairman Brandon Monk made the motion that face masks and face coverings are now optional for all students, staff and visitors in Frederick County Public Schools. Any reversal of this policy must come before the board. The motion further states that parents are not required to provide a reason or certification of their child’s health to not wear a mask.
The one exception is school transportation. Due to a federal order, the school division will still require students and staff to wear masks on school buses and other school vehicles.
Monk and board members Miles Adkins, Linda Martin, Bradley Comstock, Ellen White and Michael Lake voted in favor of the motion. Brian Hester, who participated in the meeting remotely, voted against it.
On Wednesday afternoon, Youngkin signed into law a measure requiring public schools to make masks optional by March 1.
The board's vote, which drew loud applause, came after the school division’s Health and Safety Team recommended making masks optional. FCPS Assistant Superintendent for Administration Vernon Bock said that during the team's most recent meeting, members reviewed all available data related to COVID-19 in the community and schools, including community transmission, vaccination and hospitalization rates, and student and faculty absences/quarantines.
Based on Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard information, the team noted that COVID cases in Frederick County have been steadily declining.
Lake asked Bock if school employees were OK with making masks optional. Both he and Hester expressed concerns about teachers making such a quick transition. Bock assured the board that all of the division's principals were on board and that the schools were ready to make the adjustment overnight.
Martin expressed concern that the division may require employees to be vaccinated to be maskless. Bock told her the division does not ask employees about their vaccination status.
Monk said after the meeting that his motion does not require staff to be vaccinated to be mask-free.
FCPS Assistant Superintendent for Instruction Dr. James Angelo said Fauquier County Public Schools made masks optional on Jan. 24 and that, so far, they have “not seen any impact from that decision.”
Due to the Health and Safety Team’s recommendation, Comstock asked whether a board vote was even necessary. Several people in the audience yelled “yes.”
Hester said he supported the team's recommendation but did not support Monk’s motion, which would require the board to vote again to change or reverse the policy. Hester said he would have preferred to let the team make changes, if COVID circumstances change. He expressed concern that Monk's motion would take away the team's ability to "act swiftly," if needed.
Monk said the board would be able to pull together an emergency meeting within 24 hours if a major issue arises.
Prior to the vote, several parents and students during the citizen comments portion criticized the board's mask policy, with some calling it child abuse and segregation.
On Feb. 1, a group of 44 county residents sued the board over its Jan. 20 decision to continue requiring masks, despite Youngkin's executive order last month to make them optional.
Some audience members at Tuesday's meeting accused Hester and Superintendent David Sovine of evading the process server after the adjournment of the board's Feb. 1 meeting.
Process server John Priet said Sovine and Hester quickly left the room before he could serve them with the lawsuit, but he said he did serve Lake, White and Comstock — three of the four board members who voted to keep the mask requirement in January. Hester also voted in favor of it.
Hester and Sovine were served the suit the following day.
Hester previously said he was simply leaving to go home since the meeting had ended. However, several audience members said they did not buy his explanation for why he left quickly. Some accused him of tuning out critics, and some called for him and Sovine to resign.
“The actions of Mr. Hester are outrageous. To publicly flee from a process server in this very room, then attempt to explain it off is ‘I was in a hurry to get home,’” said Gainesboro District resident David Braithwaite Jr. “Where’s the honesty, integrity or accountability in these actions?”
During the board’s Feb. 1 meeting, Hester accused Rani Ludwig — wife of Frederick County Board of Supervisor Josh Ludwig — of passing out his daughter’s photos at School Board meetings to get a response out of him. Hester said children should not be used for political agendas.
Stonewall District resident Christie Scarborough said Tuesday night that she was the one who produced the photos that were being distributed and that Rani Ludwig shouldn’t be the one blamed.
“Girl, it was me,” Scarborough said.
Even though Hester was not physically present at Tuesday's meeting, Scarborough told him, “Nobody wants you here.”
“You can leave gracefully or we will make sure you get drug off this board kicking and screaming,” she said. “Either way, you’re done.”
Although the mask mandate has been lifted, the lawsuit against the board has not been resolved. Priscilla Riddell-Bellido, the lead plaintiff, said she was pleased with Tuesday night’s vote but she still has concerns. For example, several parents involved in the suit accused teachers and other students of intimidating and bullying their children.
“I feel relieved,” Riddell-Bellido said. “I feel extremely proud of our board of education, of our community as a whole. But I also feel concerned that it took so long to make a determination that it’s not OK to hurt a child under any circumstances. From my perspective, that’s entirely non-negotiable. It’s never OK to hurt a child.”
In January, the Clarke County School Board decided to make masks optional. The Winchester School Board said Monday night it would comply with the new state law once it's signed by Youngkin.
