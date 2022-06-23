WINCHESTER — The Frederick County School Board plans to name an interim superintendent by July 1, according to School Board Chairman Brandon Monk.
Dr. David Sovine announced his retirement as superintendent during a school board meeting late Tuesday night, the night before officials with Washington County Public Schools in Maryland were scheduled to announce whether he had been selected as that system's new superintendent.
The next day, the Washington County School Board voted 4-2-1 to approve a four-year contract for Sovine that runs through June 30, 2026.
Sovine's retirement is effective June 30.
On Thursday afternoon, Monk released a statement congratulating Sovine on his retirement.
“Throughout Dr. Sovine’s 11 years as Superintendent in Frederick County, he has led with integrity and a singular focus of doing what is best for students," Monk stated. "The school division has made great strides under his leadership and I’m certain he will continue to make a positive impact as the Superintendent in Washington County, Maryland.”
Monk stated that the board is already working on selecting an interim superintendent. After doing so, he stated that the board's focus will shift to finding Sovine's successor.
"We intend to seek input from students, parents, staff and members of the greater community as part of a thorough search process that will result in us finding the best individual to lead Frederick County Public Schools and continue to move us forward in a positive direction," Monk stated.
