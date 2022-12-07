Winchester resident Osborne Abbey was named Frederick County Public Schools new interim assistant superintendent at the School Board’s Tuesday meeting.
He will take the helm Jan. 1 from interim Assistant Superintendent Al Orndorff, who was appointed this fall and agreed to serve through the end of the year. Abbey will initially work alongside Orndorff to acclimate to the position.
Abbey’s appointment was greeted by applause and praise at Tuesday’s meeting.
“Dr. Abbey brings a great deal of experience to the role having served a teacher, special education director, assistant superintendent and chief executive officer,” said interim FCPS Superintendent John Lamanna. “He brings over 40 years of experience in public education and leadership.”
Several board members said they were grateful for Abbey’s willingness to serve in the position on a temporary basis and look forward to working with him.
Abbey, who earned a doctorate in education from Columbia University, was an adjunct professor at Shenandoah University in Winchester from 2014 to 2021. He also was the managing director from 2013 to 2020 of the Winchester-based education consulting firm Holistic and Integrative Education, LLC. He holds education-related certificates for many positions including chief school administrator; school district administrator; principal; supervisor; learning disabilities teacher consultant; and teacher of the handicapped.
According to Abbey’s LinkedIn, a few of his specialties include:
Business and school development
Grant writing and RFP development
Instructional and curriculum design
Special education/504 accommodation planning
Finance and budget management
Accreditation
Strategic planning
Training and team building
Parent advocacy
Performance evaluation
Early childhood education
FCPS also has an interim superintendent, as Lamanna was appointed to the role upon David Sovine’s retirement after 11 years. The division is engaged in a nationwide search with hopes to permanently fill the position by spring.
Once a new superintendent is named, the search for a permanent assistant superintendent will begin.
