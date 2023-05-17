Frederick County Public Schools has two new principals and one new vice principal.
Tara Woolever has been named the new principal at James Wood Middle School, Karen McCoy the new principal at Sherando High School and Alyssa McKee the new assistant principal at James Wood High School. All three have experience within the division.
The appointments, effective June 1, were announced at Tuesday’s School Board meeting by division Superintendent George Hummer and greeted with a wave of applause.
Woolever will succeed Grant Javersak, who is retiring after 19 years with the division, including the past 12 years as James Wood Middle School’s principal.
McCoy will replace John Nelson, who is retiring after 40 years with the division, including 23 years as Sherando’s principal.
“As we recognize Mr. Javersak and Mr. Nelson for their many years of service to Frederick County Public Schools, we are excited to welcome Dr. Woolever and Ms. McCoy into their new leadership roles,” Hummer said in a media release from the division. “Both possess a great deal of experience and a commitment to realizing the school division’s vision of being an innovative community where caring relationships and authentic learning inspire all students.”
Woolever has served as assistant principal at John Champe High School in Loudoun County, assistant principal at Trailside Middle School in Ashburn, instructional supervisor at Frederick County Public Schools, social studies teacher and department chair at Millbrook High School, and teacher at James Wood High School.
She has a doctorate of professional studies in organizational leadership from Shenandoah University. Additionally, she holds bachelor’s degree in history from Shepherd University, a master’s degree in computers in education from Shenandoah University, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from George Mason University.
McCoy, who has been Sherando’s assistant principal since 2011, previously served as an assistant principal at John Handley High School, assistant director of student activities at Handley, and as a health/physical education teacher at several Frederick County schools.
She has bachelor’s degrees in psychology and health/physical education, along with a master’s degree in kinesiology from James Madison University. She also holds a certificate in professional studies for Virginia licensure in administration and supervision from Shenandoah University.
“I’m confident both will build upon the many successes achieved at both James Wood Middle School and Sherando High School in the years to come,” Hummer said of the two newly appointed principals.
McKee is replacing former James Wood High School Assistant Principal Michael Bolin, who recently assumed the division’s role of hearing officer/safety and security administration.
Before becoming the senior lead teacher at Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle School, McKee worked as an English teacher at James Wood for eight years. She has a bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Shenandoah University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.