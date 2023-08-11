Frederick County Public Schools is kicking off the school year a little differently this year.
On Monday, pre-kindergarten, kindergarten, sixth grade and ninth grade students will report to school for a non-instructional day aimed at helping them adjust to their new schools.
"For some students, starting a new school year in a new school building with new teachers, new friends and new expectations can create some uncertainty," FCPS Superintendent George Hummer said in a media release, so this transitional day was created.
Students will be able to mingle with their classmates, meet their teachers and walk their class schedules. The day will operate under the same hours as a normal school day.
The non-instructional day also will be an opportunity for bus drivers to get acclimated to their new routes before the school year officially starts for all FCPS students on Tuesday.
