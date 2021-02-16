WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools Assistant Superintendent for Instruction James Angelo has been named to a statewide group that will develop guidance for school divisions throughout Virginia on safely reopening schools this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Angelo is among 28 people appointed by Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane to Virginia LEARNS (Leading, Engaging, Assessing, Recovering, Nurturing and Succeeding).
"It's an exciting opportunity to be on this workgroup," Angelo said. "To be asked indicates that what we're doing here is being recognized across the state, and that's a good thing."
Angelo said Virginia LEARNS is a good mix of staff and administrators from school divisions with a variety of reopening statuses, ranging from 100% virtual learning models to 100% in-person instruction.
The group's main focus is to "develop recommendations and identify resources and best practices related to equity, curricula — especially in literacy and mathematics — remediation and intervention strategies, assessments, data analysis, and technology to support instruction," according to a Virginia Department of Education news release.
The group also will be tasked with creating and identifying resources to address mental health issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it has had on the well-being of students, families and school employees.
Virginia LEARNS first meeting is Wednesday. It will release a final report in late April, once input has been sought from various education groups.
Since Sept. 8, school divisions in Frederick County, Clarke County and Winchester have offered in-person learning on a reduced basis, in combination with online learning, but some school divisions in Virginia currently only offer online learning.
Virginia LEARNS will create a resource for Virginia school divisions to use as they make plans to reopen. Gov. Ralph Northam is pushing for all school divisions to offer some form of in-person instruction by March 15.
"We would loved to have had a resource like this when we were planning to open in the fall, but there was no playbook at that time," Angelo said.
He said the biggest challenge that Frederick County Public Schools and other divisions continue to face is engaging students who are learning online. He said FCPS is seeing some learning gaps emerge between students who are enrolled in 100% online learning and those who are enrolled in hybrid learning, which allows for some in-person instruction.
"What we didn't know probably in July, which we know now, is really that challenge of engaging students online," Angelo said.
He also wishes he could have better anticipated how stressful the combination of in-person learning and online learning would be for teachers.
But he noted that he also is seeing successes emerge from this new learning dynamic.
Angelo hopes to bring the lessons he has learned to the group, as well as learn from other educators about the possibilities of expanding in-person learning.
FCPS currently offers fours day a week of in-person instruction to preschool through first-grade students and two days of in-person instruction for grades 2-12, in combination with online learning.
(4) comments
FCPS may want to invite the staffs from private schools that have successfully remained open during the pandemic. Big government failed, the private citizenry succeeded.
I would like to point out that FCPS is one of the few school districts in the area hat have been open and providing in-person instruction since the start of the 2020-2021 school year. Please keep in mind also that VDOE does not have all the answers. It is not as simple as following a playbook. The governor’s mandates figures heavily into how schools are operating.
Great suggestion. 100%. Legacy Christian academy has remained open 100%. They had a small outbreak that was controlled extremely fast right before the Christmas break that didn’t impact the learning schedule one bit because they acted so swiftly to quarantine necessary personnel. I think Frederick County would be foolish not to consult with the local private schools on what worked for them. The only variable is Frederick County public school had a much greater populous
This isn't a palybook? https://doe.virginia.gov/support/health_medical/covid-19/recover-redesign-restart-2020.pdf
