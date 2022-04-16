WINCHESTER — Uncertainty over Frederick County Public Schools' fiscal 2023 operating budget has left the division in "limbo," with some teachers hesitant to sign employment contracts, FCPS Finance Director Patty Camery said during a School Board Finance Committee meeting on Thursday.
Jennifer Rydholm, the division's executive director of human resources, noted that teachers who have accepted job offers with FCPS are having second thoughts.
“They’re worried,” she said. “They watched the meeting," a reference to Wednesday night when the Board of Supervisors failed to come to an agreement on how much funding to provide FCPS. "I would estimate that they’re looking for other jobs.”
Rydholm added: “We have people who are very scared to stay with us and very scared to come to us because the budget is not set. And they don’t want to find themselves without positions.”
With the possibility that the county won't fully fund the division's operating budget request, the committee on Thursday began discussing potential cuts.
“We do have some tough decisions to make,” said committee Chairman Brian Hester. “And this is the unfortunate thing that happens when we’re not fully funded.”
Hester said it’s essential that the School Board do what it can to support teachers as much as possible.
Last week, four county supervisors advanced a budget scenario that would withhold $22 million in local dollars from the division’s operating budget until the board felt the funding requests were justified. If the supervisors determined the requests weren't justified, the funds would be funneled to other county needs.
A $22 million reduction would represent $17.3 million fewer county dollars than the $92.89 million provided to the division this year.
The proposal sparked outrage among school division supporters.
On Wednesday night, the supervisors agreed that withholding or cutting the $22 million wasn’t the answer, but they still couldn't come to an agreement.
Supervisors Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells and Charles DeHaven Jr. supported scenario A, which fully funds the division’s $219.58 million operating budget request. The plan calls for $97.5 million in county funding — a roughly $4.6 million increase in local tax dollars from the current fiscal year. State and federal monies make up the difference.
Supervisors Doug McCarthy, Blaine Dunn and Josh Ludwig supported scenario C, which provides about $95.4 million in county funding — a roughly $2.5 million increase in county tax dollars from the current fiscal year but about $2.1 million less than the division requested. Supervisor Shawn Graber did not attend the meeting.
With neither side willing to budge, the supervisors delayed voting on the school operating fund until its April 27 meeting.
Hester said on Thursday that even though the $22 million reduction or withholding seemed to be off the table, “the damage has been done,” as teachers were upset that the supervisors would even consider such a measure.
“We are losing teachers, and we need to keep the ones that we’ve got,” Hester said.
FCPS Superintendent David Sovine told committee members that one candidate for a teaching position at Sherando High School said that while FCPS was her “first choice,” she had been following the supervisors’ budget process and had concerns. Sovine said she requested to wait until Thursday — the day after the supervisors were supposed to vote on the school operating budget — before deciding whether she wanted to accept a job with the division. He said he didn’t know if she took the job.
It also remains to be seen how much money the state government will provide the division, as the General Assembly has not passed its budget.
If the supervisors ultimately support scenario C, the division would have to address a $2.1 million decrease in requested funds.
Committee members said they supported keeping a 5% pay increase for staff and a 7.5% pay increase for nurses, as well as filling most of the 58 requested positions, but new pay scales for several jobs might need to be eliminated.
In the event scenario C is approved, Hester recommended making the following cuts from the division's FY 23 operating budget:
- $225,000 for three new Career and Technical Education teaching positions ($75,000 each)
- $1.17 million for a new pay scale for special education teachers (increase base pay by $6,000)
- $131,000 for a new pay scale for speech therapists (increase base pay by $6,000).
- $469,724 for a new pay scale for special education instructional assistants (increase base pay by $3,000)
- $37,577 for a new pay scale for behavior specialists (increase base pay by $6,000)
- $2,545 for a new pay scale for behavioral instructional assistants (increase base pay by $1,000)
- $82,500 to add supplement pay to instructional assistants with a degree
- $25,000 to grow the FCPS graduate incentive
While committee members fear the elimination of the new pay scales might be demoralizing, they believe eliminating the 5% pay raise and not adding new positions to address growing class sizes would be more detrimental to the division.
School Board member Michael Lake lamented the possibility of not being able to provide new pay scales for speech therapists and special education instructional assistants.
School Board member Linda Martin questioned if cuts could be made in other areas. Lake told her the only other area would be existing positions and the board wants to avoid cutting those.
Also at the meeting, Hester asked School Board Chairman Brandon Monk why he allegedly requested members of the Board of Supervisors support scenario C, giving the division $2.1 million less than what it had requested. Hester’s questioning came about because he saw a screenshot of an email sent by Supervisor McCarthy to someone who supported the school budget.
McCarthy tells the person the only difference between scenario A and scenario C is that scenario C “puts $2.1 million into the transportation fund to begin paying for major improvements to County roads.” He described it as a “win-win” for the school division and other county needs.
“As a matter of fact, School Board Chairman Monk called both Supervisor Slaughter and Chairman DeHaven and asked them to join us in voting for Scenario C, but those Supervisors chose to vote for A instead,” McCarthy’s email states. “So, we are now unfortunately in a deadlock.”
Hester said he thought Monk would have advocated for full funding for the schools.
Monk insisted he was just trying to find a way to talk the supervisors out of a potential $22 million decrease. He said he knew the supervisors were split, but he thought scenario C had a better chance of passing. Monk said he was hopeful the budget would be approved Wednesday night so the division wouldn't be in the position it's currently in — with no approved operating budget and another two weeks of uncertainty.
School Board member Ellen White asked Monk and School Board member Bradley Comstock why they had allegedly told Supervisor Ludwig that a two-week delay on voting on the school operating budget would be OK.
Comstock responded that when he and Monk met with some of the supervisors earlier this week, the two were advocating against a $22 million cut because it would be “devastating.”
“And so when asked if two weeks would be a feasible time frame for us to still get what we need done, what was stated both by Mr. Monk and myself was that if the choices are a $22 million withholding or cut, or two weeks, we’d rather see the two weeks,” Comstock said. “Ideally, in a perfect world, we’d love to see option A funded this week. We’d like to see a decision this week so we can move forward.”
Lake and Hester requested that Monk and Comstock keep the School Board more in the loop on such discussions moving forward.
But Hester still expressed some skepticism toward Monk.
“Even though I’d like to believe you, Brandon, there was a lot of cahoots behind the scenes, and I just don’t buy it," he said.
Monk told The Star after the meeting that while he wants the supervisors to fund scenario A, he would far prefer scenario C instead of a $22 million cut.
The School Board will continue its discussion on possible budget cuts at its meeting on Thursday.
Attending the meeting at the Frederick County Public Schools Administration Building were School Board members Brian Hester, Brandon Monk, Linda Martin, Ellen White, Michael Lake and Bradley Comstock.
