Over the past several weeks, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine has recognized five outstanding employees with support staff awards, according to a school division news release.
The award winners represent 13 different areas and would have normally been recognized at the division’s support staff convocation, which was cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year marks the 23rd year the awards have been presented to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of the division’s support staff. There are five award categories for support staff: Bus Driver of the Year; the Gala Award for facilities services workers, custodians, couriers, mechanics and school security officers; the Macintosh Award for instructional, library and bus aides; the Rome Award for school nutrition services staff; and the York Award for specialists, including student support specialists, clerical support, information technology staff, school psychologists, diagnosticians, social workers, sign language interpreters, accompanists and school nurses.
Esther Cobb was recognized in June for being named the Bus Driver of the Year. Cobb, who has driven a Frederick County school bus for 23 years, drives Bus 32, which serves students attending Gainesboro Elementary School, James Wood High School and the Dowell J. Howard Center.
This year’s Gala Award winner was Gainesboro Elementary School custodian Deborah Landis. The runner-up was Ronnie Long, who worked as a custodian at the FCPS Administration Building during the 2020-21 school year.
Laura Anderson, a special instructional assistant at the Senseny Road School/NREP, was the winner of the Macintosh Award. Armel Elementary School Instructional Assistant Catherine Bolton was the runner-up.
The recipient of the Rome Award was Rebecca Lauck, the school nutrition services manager at Gainesboro Elementary School. Barbara Hawes, the school nutrition services manager at Robert E. Aylor Middle School, was the runner-up.
The winner of the York Award was Lisa Martin, a secretary at Millbrook High School. The runner-up was Jeanette Kluckowski, the school nurse at Redbud Run Elementary School.
For the Gala, Macintosh, Rome and York Awards, the procedure begins with a nomination process. Any employee may nominate another employee for an award and each site may elect one individual in each category. The nominees then complete application forms which are reviewed by a panel of judges. An award recipient and a runner-up are selected for each category.The recipient of each award receives a plaque and a monetary gift of $500. Each runner-up receives a framed certificate and a monetary gift of $250.
