Members of the Frederick County School Board were in relatively good spirits at their meeting Tuesday evening, which followed what many of them described as a successful first day of school.
The board took time to recognize students who received accolades at the local, state and/or national level from Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), FFA (formerly Future Farmers of America) and the Congressional Art Show over the summer.
The board also recognized Bright Futures Frederick/Winchester, which won a Meal Access to Fight Hunger Award at the Virginia School Board Association’s Food for Thought Competition in July, and FCPS’s finance department, which was given a Meritorious Budget Award for the 11th year in a row.
“We just have a phenomenal community here that is represented by amazing educators and staff, and ultimately serving some phenomenal students,” said Board Chair Brandon Monk.
“I always enjoy these nights where we’re recognizing all the good stuff that we have going on, and it just amazes me ... just the stuff that they’re (students) becoming experts in and competing in on the local, national, regional level. ... It’s those things that really bring a smile to my face,” said board member Brian Hester (at-large).
This sentiment was echoed by other board members like Ellen White (Red Bud District), who said she spoke with an FFA member before the meeting who had placed in her very first competition this summer.
“Our students are courageous enough to try something different and actually be the change, and so I think that that says a lot about us. And [I’m] very proud to be representing the Red Bud District, and proud of our students and so grateful to have some amazing people here,” she said.
The board also commended Superintendent George Hummer for implementing the transition day, which welcomed pre-K, kindergarten, sixth and ninth grade students on Monday for a non-instructional day aimed at helping them acclimate to their new schools.
“I’ve gotten reports from parents at Millbrook (High School) and Sherando (High School), and they are tickled pink about the transition day for freshmen ... it’s just a testament to the hard work that our superintendent and our assistant supes, and our principals actually put in. There’s a lot of foresight and planning that goes into this, and all that happens during the summer, so thank you to all those administrators and teachers who have actually taken time out of their summer,” said board member Miles Adkins (Shawnee District).
Vice Chair Bradley Comstock shared his personal experience with the transition day, and how it impacted his family.
“As a parent with a kindergartner and a fourth grader I got to experience the transition day firsthand ... both my spouse and I were nervous about our little guy entering kindergarten ... It went amazingly well and it just, it was a really, really good day for him. And I think, you know, all of the things that have been shared about that it just, they’re very, very true, and I’ve heard from parents at all levels, kindergarten, sixth and ninth, about how much they enjoyed that and how much the students enjoyed that,” he said.
Hummer said the feedback he’s received on the transition day so far has been “beyond amazing,” and that it helped the official first day on Tuesday run smoothly.
The board also approved adjustments to bus driver hours and pay schedules, an addition to the student insurance program and benefits for staff military leave. They also declared November 17 Substitute Appreciation day.
