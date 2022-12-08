Ongoing input on how Frederick County Public Schools spends $10.8 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER III) funding can be emailed to school officials at essecomments@fcpsk12.net for consideration.
The division was awarded the funds, which is part of the federal government's American Rescue Plan, in April 2021. It must review its spending plan for the money every six months. The $10,801,434 is available for use through September and is aimed at helping primary and secondary schools address COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges. The impact includes the social, emotional and academic needs of all students along with the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on underrepresented student groups.
The Virginia Department of Education has approved the division's ESSER III spending plan, which is available on the FCPS website at https://tinyurl.com/47st6u88. It shows that the division will allocate money for:
Summer Academy Camps and Pathways for students in PK-12th grades identified as at risk as a result of learning loss ($500,000)
School-based extended learning programs ($530,000)
Professional learning opportunities to support paraprofessionals providing intervention ($30,000)
Additional staff to respond to increased child find obligations and provide proactive mental health support ($170,000)
