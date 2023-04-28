WINCHESTER — Warren County Public Schools' director of human resources and communication has been named Frederick County Public Schools' next assistant superintendent of administration.
Shane Goodwin, who will receive an annual salary of $176,000, will begin his new role within the division on June 1. The School Board named Goodwin to the post at its Tuesday meeting.
"Through an extensive interview process, it was apparent that Mr. Goodwin was well-equipped to fill this role. His past experience has shown him to be organized with a strong work ethic that will serve Frederick County Public Schools well as we continue to implement our strategic plan, Inspire 2025: A Promise for Progress and strive to move our school division forward," FCPS Superintendent George Hummer stated in a media release.
The role of assistant superintendent for administration has been occupied by interim Osborne Abbey, who joined the division's administration in December.
Goodwin began his career in education as a teacher in Rock Hill, South Carolina, in 1996. He later served as assistant principal at Sullivan Middle School (2006-2007) in Rock Hill, principal at Ebinport Elementary School (2007-2014) in Rock Hill, principal at Sullivan Middle School (2014-2018), assistant principal/principal at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School (2018-2019) and principal at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School (2019-2021), which is located in Front Royal.
FCPS began the year with an interim superintendent and an interim assistant superintendent of administration — but with the hiring of Hummer in January, as well as Goodwin now, those positions have been filled.
"While participating in the interview process, it was very clear to me that Frederick County Public Schools puts students first in every decision and believes that trusting, positive relationships matter," stated Goodwin in the release. "Working where students come first, where people are cared for and where success matters, led me to apply for this position."
He added, "I look forward to working with Dr. Hummer, the School Board, and the community to ensure our students, families, and all stakeholders learn, grow, connect and thrive.”
Goodwin has a bachelor of science degree in psychology and a master of arts in teaching from Virginia Commonwealth University and a master of education in educational leadership from Winthrop University. At present, he is pursuing a doctorate in education at Shenandoah University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.