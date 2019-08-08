WINCHESTER — Words of thanks and inspiration were shared with Frederick County Public Schools’ staff on Wednesday morning during the school division’s 2019-20 convocation at Millbrook High School.
“Your work is making a difference,” School Board Chairman John Lamanna told them.
Assistant Superintendent for Administration Albert Orndorff encouraged staff to combat the hate that divides others.
“Whose lives will you impact this school year?” Orndorff asked the audience.
More than 2,200 employees work for the division and about 125 new teachers were hired for the upcoming school year, which starts Aug. 15. A total number of teachers was not immediately available Wednesday. Student enrollment was 13,795 as of July 31.
As part of the school year kick-off, Superintendent David Sovine introduced the division’s new strategic plan, “Inspire 2025: A Promise for Progress,” which aims to develop “an innovative community where caring relationships and authentic learning inspire all students.”
He played a video about James Wood High School alum Dayeli Gusman Gorrido, who graduated in 2019. She moved from Honduras to the United States and began her time at James Wood Middle School with little knowledge of the English language. By the time she graduated from high school, she was assisting and translating for other English Language Learners in the classroom.
Sovine said her story reflects the values of “Inspire 2025.”
The division also introduced a new logo, which shows three different-sized people standing on top of a globe.
Lamanna said the School Board has some accomplishments of which to be proud, including the ongoing construction of the county’s 12th elementary school, Jordan Springs, which is set to open in the fall of 2020 on Flyfoot Drive in Stephenson. And the Frederick County Board of Supervisors recently approved an additional $3.2 million to build a new Robert E. Aylor Middle School, on top of $45.5 million already approved. Construction is slated to start in September on White Oak Road near Stephens City.
Lamanna noted the division has enough funding to have a school resource officer in each of its schools. The School Board also approved a 3.1% average salary increase for school employees for fiscal year 2020.
While the division has faced challenges, it has persevered, said Lamanna, adding that this would be his last convocation as a School Board member. He is challenging incumbent Charles DeHaven Jr. for the chairman-at-large seat on the Frederick County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 5 election.
During the convocation, Middletown Elementary School fourth-grade teacher Caroline Sanner was named the school division’s 2020 Teacher of the Year. She has taught language arts and math at the school since 2014 and began her teaching career there.
Sovine said Sanner understands the value of equity and social-emotional learning and described her as a “passionate educator.”
The first few weeks of school, Sanner said she focuses on fostering relationships with her students. “They know that when they walk into my classroom, it’s safe and it’s a place that they can trust everyone, and I offer them respect,” Sanner told The Star following the award presentation.
Sanner was inspired to pursue a career in education by her grandmother, who served as head of her community’s School Board in Pennsylvania.
Sanner was one of three finalists for the award. The other finalists were Bass-Hoover Elementary School first-grade teacher Brooke Marker and Connie Van Sickler, school counselor at Orchard View Elementary School.
Teacher of the Year wins a $3,000 spending account for instructional materials, supplies or travel; $500 cash; $250 gift card, and a gold signet ring with the division’s logo with the words “Teacher of the Year” inscribed. The winner’s name is also placed on a permanent plaque that hangs in the board room of the School Administration Building. The runners-up receive a $1,000 spending account and a $250 gift card.
