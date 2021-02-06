WINCHESTER — Before he presented his FY22 budget of $240 million to the School Board on Tuesday night, Frederick County Superintendent David Sovine had already made $4.7 million in cuts.
The cuts included 42 requested school positions, including 28 new teachers, at a cost of $2.97 million as well as 11 replacement school buses that cost $1.1 million.
The cuts also included $178,953 in salaries for additional days for school staff, $275,601 in technology, furniture, materials and supplies and $227,000 to cover preventative maintenance, such as interior wall finishes. The grand total in budget cuts has been $4,756,265.
FCPS Assistant Director of Finance Kristen Anderson told School Board members on Thursday afternoon in a finance committee meeting that school staff had to make cuts in their requests before sharing them formally with administrators.
“In reality, it’s not fully a needs-based budget,” Anderson said. “The reality is departments and schools had to make decisions before they rolled up their requests to the superintendent.”
The $240.2 million budget Sovine proposed for FY22 represents a $15.2 million increase from the current budget. It also includes a $195 million school operating fund, an uptick of $13.2 million.
The amount requested in county funds totals $117.2 million, an $8.1 million jump from local funding approved last year, which was $109.1 million.
Frederick County School Board member Brian Hester said during Thursday’s meeting that the budget season this year is going to be very important for FCPS.
Hester commended the school system for making do for the last couple of years.
“[But] we can’t do anything more,” he said. “We need the support of the Board of Supervisors.”
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors must approve the funding requests of the school division.
So far, there are no set dates for a joint meeting between the Frederick County School Board and the Frederick County Board of Supervisors to discuss the budget, as has been done for the past several years during the county’s budget season.
Supervisors will have to decide this year whether to lower the tax rate or not. An additional $5.5 million in revenue is expected from the 2021 county tax reassessment if the county keeps its property tax at 61 cents per $100 of assessed value in the upcoming fiscal year.
{span}If the rate is lowered to 56.7 cents per $100 of assessed value, no additional revenue would be generated.
Back Creek Supervisor Shawn Graber said in a recent meeting that he wants to cut school spending and the real estate tax rate. If school funding is cut, he said there could be a 3% Cost of Living Adjustment for county employees, which would cost $1.9 million.
Traditionally, the county has split revenue between the school division and the county. Schools typically receive 57% and the county 43%. Graber and Red Bud Supervisor Blaine Dunn said they want to get rid of that 57/43 split and look at each year’s budget revenue on a case-by-case basis.
During the board finance committee meeting on Thursday, FCPS Executive Director of Finance Patty Camery reminded board members that by law the School Board has the power to decide where funding is allocated, while the local government only has the power to approve how much funding the schools receive, not how it’s spent.
Attending the School Board’s finance committee meeting on Thursday afternoon held in-person at the division’s administration building included Superintendent David Sovine, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairwoman Shontyá Washington and board members Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock and Michael Lake. Board members Brandon Monk and Frank Wright were not present.
(1) comment
Ok, Patty Camery, since you started playing games again and being divisive, how about deciding how to spend ZERO dollars? Maybe then you will learn you are simply a worker, not a decider. Let me be clear. The Board of Supervisors is in charge. Not you. Not David Sovine. Not the School Board. Arrogance is not the way to move forward.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.