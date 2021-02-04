WINCHESTER — Competitive salaries are a priority in the proposed $240.2 million budget for fiscal 2022 presented by Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent David Sovine at Tuesday night’s School Board meeting.
The spending plan represents a $15.2 million increase from the current budget. It includes a $195 million school operating fund, an increase of $13.2 million.
In the proposal, an additional $11.8 million in local dollars is sought from the Frederick County Board of Supervisors.
A public hearing on the school division’s budget will be held at 7 p.m. on Feb. 16, and the board is set to vote on the budget March 16.
Highlights of Sovine’s budget proposal include:
$8.3 million to increase teacher and staff salaries, providing a division-wide salary increase of 6.34%, which includes teachers receiving a 6.9% pay hike.
$1.8 million to hire 32 new positions. This includes 10 teachers, four counselors, seven instructional assistants, two parent liaisons, two behavior specialists, four behavior assistants, one psychologist intern, one Title IX coordinator and one equity and diversity coordinator.
$400,000 for preventative maintenance
$135,000 to open one new preschool classroom in the southern region of Frederick County. Funding covers hiring one teacher, one instructional assistant and supplies.
$100,000 to buy one new school bus for the division
“As our community continues to grow in population and diversity, my proposal includes initiatives to allow us to respond to the changes we’re experiencing and also address that our salaries are no longer competitive with other localities around us,” Sovine told the board Tuesday night. “Remember who our constituents are: our community’s children and their families.”
Of the $11.8 million requested in additional local funding, $6.7 million is needed for the school operating fund, $4.3 million for non-recurring capital needs funded through the Capital Projects Fund and $800,000 for the debt service fund to cover principal and interest payments tied to school construction, including the soon-to-be-complete replacement Robert E. Aylor Middle School.
Within the $195 million operating fund, the division expects to receive $95 million in local funding, $88.8 million in state funding, $10.2 million in federal aid, and $1 million through school tuition and fees.
State and federal aid, along with revenue from tuition and fees, make up 51.3% of the proposed operating fund, while county dollars make up 48.7%.
Teacher salaries need to be increased, Sovine said, considering that Frederick County Public Schools has the second-lowest starting teacher salary ($42,500) in a 30-mile radius.
“Our students and teachers deserve better,” he said.
The proposed budget would increase the division’s starting teacher salary to $46,000.
Sovine also wants to hire more mental health staff.
“Students come to us with mental health and trauma-related challenges that manifest themselves in significant and severe behaviors,” Sovine said. “These behaviors impact the learning of all students. This team will provide those students with additional support to help improve the learning environment for all.”
School Board member Bradley Comstock said in the meeting he was happy with Sovine’s budget proposal.
School Board member Brian Hester added that a teacher salary increase “is what we need and we need it now.”
In other business, School Board member Brandon Monk said that with about 47% of FCPS staff receiving the first of two COVID-19 vaccine doses, he wants administrators to report back at the next board meeting on the division’s ability to fully reopen all elementary schools for in-person learning by March.
Attending the School Board’s work session meeting on Tuesday night at the division’s administration building included Superintendent David Sovine, School Board Chairman Jay Foreman, Vice Chairwoman Shontyá Washington and board members Brandon Monk, Brian Hester, Bradley Comstock, Michael Lake and Frank Wright. The meeting was broadcast online via YouTube.
