WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent George Hummer recently recognized five outstanding employees with Support Staff Awards.
This year marks the 25th year the awards have been presented to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of the school division’s support staff, according to an FCPS media release.
There are five award categories for support staff which include: Bus Driver of the Year; the Gala Award for facilities services workers, custodians, couriers, mechanics and school security officers; the Macintosh Award for instructional assistants, library aides and bus aides; the Rome Award for school nutrition services staff; and the York Award for specialists, including student support specialists, clerical support, information technology staff, school psychologists, diagnosticians, social workers, sign language interpreters, accompanists and school nurses.
“I am honored to be able to present the support staff awards. These positions play a critical role in the day-to-day operations of our school division. More importantly, these staff ensure our students are supported in a variety of ways on a daily basis. Congratulations to all of our support staff award winners, runners-up and nominees," Hummer said.
Marvette Coates was named the Bus Driver of the Year. Coates, who has driven a Frederick County school bus for 25 years, drives Bus 258 which serves students attending Bass-Hoover Elementary and Admiral Richard E. Byrd Middle schools.
This year’s Gala Award winner was Gainesboro Elementary School Custodian Rick Revetta. The runner-up was Facilities Services Staff Kenneth Snow.
Nanette Fox, Instructional Assistant at Middletown Elementary, was the winner of the Macintosh Award. Catherine Miller, Frederick County Middle School Special Instructional Assistant, was the runner-up.
The recipient of the Rome Award was Robin Dick, School Nutrition Services Manager at James Wood High School. Robyn Costello, School Nutrition Services Manager at Jordan Springs Elementary School, was the runner-up.
The winner of the York Award was Charlotte Grandel, Facilities Services Specialist. The runner-up was James Wood High School Administrative Assistant Jennifer Lilly.
For the Gala, Macintosh, Rome and York awards, the procedure begins with a nomination process. Any employee may nominate another employee for an award and each site may elect one individual in each category. The nominees then complete application forms which are reviewed by a panel of judges. An award recipient and a runner-up are selected for each category.
The recipient of each award receives a plaque and a monetary gift of $500. Each runner-up receives a framed certificate and a monetary gift of $250. The award winner and runners-up in each category are invited to attend the Frederick County Public Schools School Board meeting at 7 p.m. June 20 in the Dr. Melton F. Wright Board Meeting Room to be recognized for their outstanding achievements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.