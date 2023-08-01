Frederick County Public Schools will host ribbon-cutting ceremonies at James Wood High School and Indian Hollow Elementary School next week to celebrate the opening of the schools for the 2023-24 school year and the progress that's been made on their ongoing renovations.
James Woods' ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 9. The school, located at 161 Apple Pie Ridge Road, is undergoing its first major renovation since being built in 1980. A general obligation bond of approximately $72 million was approved for the project.
"While planned construction will continue for two more years, there has been significant progress over the last year," according to an FCPS media release. "Parents will notice new traffic patterns and an expanded student drop off area. The school has a new entry way and new administrative and guidance offices. In addition, there are more than 20 new or remodeled classrooms including 12 brand new classrooms, 4 science labs, additional math classrooms and two new art classrooms. A renovated gym with new bleachers and locker rooms will also be ready for the start of this school year."
Indian Hollow's ceremony will be 11 a.m. Aug. 10. The school, located at 1548 Hayfield Road, was built in 1988. A general obligation bond of approximately $12 million was approved for the renovation project, which was originally slated to be completed next June but is ahead of schedule and "will likely be completed at least several months early," according to the media release. The school now has an upgraded HVAC system, new windows and doors, and solar daylighting to provide additional light for interior classrooms. "These improvements will have a significant impact on the energy efficiency of the building resulting in noticeable cost-savings," the release states.
Construction will continue at both schools during the 2023-24 school year, which begins Aug. 15 for FCPS students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.