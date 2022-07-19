WINCHESTER — Frederick County Public Schools newly appointed interim superintendent J. David Martin has resigned just three weeks after being named to the post.
The School Board accepted Martin's resignation Tuesday night on a 6-1 vote. He resigned for personal reasons, it was stated at the meeting. Board member Miles Adkins was the lone dissenting vote.
The vote followed a roughly one-hour closed session to review and discuss personnel matters "including appointments, performance and resignations of various school and division employees, administrators, including the interim superintendent."
Martin did not elaborate at the meeting on his reason for resigning. His resignation is effective immediately.
He was chosen to lead the division on an interim basis, in part, because he has more than 20 years of experience as a school superintendent. His career began in Winchester as a special education teacher.
Several people were considered for the job, but the board selected Martin on a 6-1 vote on June 28. He began his new role on July 1. He succeeded David Sovine, who retired last month after 11 years as the division's superintendent. Sovine is now superintendent of Washington County, Maryland, Public Schools.
“I'm honored to have been selected for this position,” Martin said last month after being named interim superintendent. “And I look forward to working with the students, the staff and faculty. I'm here to listen, to help maintain, and provide a transition process for the new superintendent, whomever that is.”
He was being paid $18,000 per month while the board conducted its search for a permanent superintendent.
See Thursday's Winchester Star for more information.
