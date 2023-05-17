The Frederick County Republican Committee (FCRC) has expressed formal support in a resolution for Virginia's plans to withdraw from a multi-state election data-sharing partnership.
Virginia became the latest Republican-led state to signal its decision to leave the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) recently as the Virginia Department of Elections cited concerns about cost and privacy.
ERIC, which was founded in 2012, is a network that allows participating states to compare election data to identify voters who might have moved out of state or died and should be considered for removal from a state’s voter lists — flagging instances of double voting in order to investigate voter fraud.
Last week, Virginia Department of Elections Commissioner Susan Beals, appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), explained in a letter the reasons for the commonwealth's planned withdrawal. She cited the recent ERIC exits from other states, incomplete participation by Virginia’s bordering states and “increasing concerns regarding stewardship, maintenance, privacy, and confidentiality” of voter information, The Associated Press reported.
“In short, ERIC’s mandate has expanded beyond that of its initial intent — to improve the accuracy of voter rolls,” Beals wrote, according to The Associated Press. “We will pursue other information arrangements with our neighboring states and look to other opportunities to partner with states in an apolitical fashion.”
A slate of Republican-led states — Iowa, Louisiana, Alabama, Ohio, Missouri, Florida, and West Virginia — all left ERIC this year or announced intentions to do so. States that have left ERIC have cited governance problems with the organization as the reason for the withdrawal.
Former president Donald Trump has attacked ERIC, writing on social media that it is a “terrible Voter Registration System that 'pumps the rolls’ for Democrats and does nothing to clean them up." The organization has been the subject of conspiracy theories since the 2020 presidential election.
Democrats have been critical of the exodus, pointing out that ERIC is the only data-sharing program among the states and that there is no national voter registration clearinghouse.
"Virginia Republicans are pulling our Commonwealth out of a trusted, bipartisan voter protection system used across the country. They're bowing to MAGA extremists and right-wing conspiracy theories," tweeted House Minority Leader Don Scott Jr. (D-Portsmouth) Tuesday.
Locally, the FCRC unanimously passed a resolution on April 25 supporting the commonwealth's withdrawal from ERIC.
Concerns highlighted by the FCRC in the resolution include increases in reporting requirements that have raised workloads while an analysis of some member states’ voter roll integrity show "no or de minimus benefit." And the "entity structure" of ERIC provides "no accountability to the public as to its actions," the resolution states.
"The members of the Frederick County Republican Committee have lost confidence in ERIC’s ability to be an effective and accurate source of voter roll data for maintaining accurate and up-to-date Virginia voter rolls," the FCRC's resolution states.
The resolution adds, "Membership in ERIC obligates the Commonwealth of Virginia to share every registered voter’s personally identifiable information (PII) as well as PII from the Department of Motor Vehicles System including that of underage minors of which data are not shared in return by ERIC with member state and local election agencies and offices."
The resolution was disseminated to all members of the Virginia State Board of Elections, the Virginia commissioner of elections, the Virginia secretary of administration, and Gov. Youngkin, among others.
It was approved on unanimous consent by full committee membership, according to an email from the FCRC Chairman Ben Weber.
