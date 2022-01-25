CLEAR BROOK — A 55-year-old Inwood, West Virginia, woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday night on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) in Frederick County.
Mary Stutts was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Warren W. Gosnell.
Stutts, who was traveling north in a 2020 Honda Civic, was struck head on by a 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty pickup truck driven by James Peyton Poland, 64, of Orchard Dale Drive in Winchester, police said.
"Evidence and witness statements show that Poland was southbound in the northbound lane when he struck Stutts and sent both vehicles off the east side of the roadway," Gosnell wrote in an email.
According to the Sheriff's Office, "Signs of possible drug use were found in the pickup, along with other evidence suggesting drug involvement, and the crash was approached as a DUID (Driving Under the Influence of Drugs)/manslaughter investigation."
Poland was transported to Winchester Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening, Gosnell stated.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:50 p.m. in the 3000 block of Martinsburg Pike in front of Stonewall Elementary School.
Deputies were initially called to the scene for a report of a pickup truck into a power pole with downed power lines, but "upon arrival it was discovered that the truck had hit a passenger vehicle head-on before taking out a utility pole and coming to final rest in the front yard of one of the homes along Route 11. The passenger vehicle sustained heavy front-end damage, as well as driver's side impact, preventing immediate access to the female driver," Gosnell stated. "Once access was able to be made to Stutts, she was pronounced deceased."
The area of Martinsburg Pike between Walters Mill Lane and Hopewell Road was shut down for several hours overnight as power crews worked to replace the pole and restore power.
Read Wednesday's Winchester Star for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.