WINCHESTER — Six classrooms line the first hallway on the right at John Kerr Elementary School, each of them hosting preschool students.
Among the bright decorations and student art projects, collaborative education has taken root, transforming the space into a hub for young minds to learn and grow.
This corridor, aptly nicknamed “Pre-K Lane,” will be shared by 102 preschool students from John Kerr and Frederick Douglass elementary schools for the 2023-24 academic year.
And it seems this Winchester Public Schools preschool crossover is off to a strong start.
“It was seamless from day one,” said Gail Brady, John Kerr’s principal. “Like, you would have thought that they’d been there all these years.”
Frederick Douglass is in the midst of a $6.4 million renovation project, which will limit classroom space in the building on Cedarmeade Avenue. WPS officials thought it would be easier for preschool students if they could stay in one classroom all year rather than move from place to place.
And so Pre-K Lane was born.
As soon as the 2022-23 school year ended, Frederick Douglass prekindergarten teachers began packing up their classrooms.
“And if you’ve ever been in a pre-K classroom, it’s like packing up Disneyland,” said Angie Cain, early childhood coordinator for WPS.
Frederick Douglass preschool teacher Nytasha Brisco concurred, saying that boxing everything up and moving it to a new classroom was “the only thing that was difficult” about the transition.
Cain said that as teachers geared up for the big move, she was “shopping for prime real estate,” scoping out the division’s other schools for a place Frederick Douglass preschoolers could temporarily call home. Brady came to the rescue, Cain said.
“When she first approached me with it, I was like, ‘Absolutely,’” said Brady, “because we do have extra space.”
Frederick Douglass has lower enrollment than John Kerr, which moved into a new school building on Meadow Branch Avenue in 2016. This works out in the combined preschool setting, as students in some of the more crowded John Kerr preschool classes are being interspersed with the smaller Frederick Douglass classes.
Though some details worked out naturally, the transition did come with some logistical adjustments, especially in terms of transportation.
“We’re trying our best to make it as user-friendly as possible,” said Cain. “We don’t want the move to prohibit anybody from coming.”
Frederick Douglass parents can drop off their kids at John Kerr. If they choose to drop them off at Frederick Douglass, a bus with a school assistant will then take them to John Kerr. If a Frederick Douglass child is picked up by bus and transported to FDES, they will be able to take another bus from Douglass to Kerr.
Cain said that so far, parents have been positive about the change.
Five of the school division’s six preschool classrooms are part of the Virginia Preschool Initiative (VPI), a statewide program that issues funds to schools and community organizations to help provide preschool experiences to children meeting certain criteria. The sixth classroom is a tuition-based Spanish immersion program.
“If you think about the number of people who qualify based on income, they’re not always able to pay for preschool experiences for their children. And there aren’t many preschool options that are free,” said Cain. “There is a regional Headstart program, which is free to them. However, it’s regional. So that’s Winchester, Frederick, Clarke County, and right now the only classroom spaces are in Frederick County and Clarke County. So if you’re already restricted income wise, you may or may not have transportation. Your child gets sick, they’re in Clarke County. You have to get there, pick them up, bring them back. It’s just not as user-friendly as in your school zone.”
The move to John Kerr has offered teachers some positive experiences as well. With six of them working along Pre-K Lane, there’s increased collaboration.
“I love it here,” said Brisco. “I miss Frederick Douglass, but I do love it here. ... I like the way it’s a collaborative environment. ... Everybody has a piece in what we’re doing together.”
Brisco also shared that she feels “very blessed to be a teacher,” and made sure to note that running Pre-K Lane is a group endeavor. She expressed gratitude for her classroom assistant, Vanessa Beneke, who just started her first school year with WPS.
Brady praised the unity between John Kerr and Frederick Douglass teachers as well, and said she sees the preschool team as an example of education done well.
“Now, I always say to the teachers, ‘If you want to see stations run right, if you want to see classroom management done right, go down to Pre-K Lane.’ ... They are just so engaging and I told Angie (Cain), we’re not giving them back,” she said. “I mean, they’ve (Douglass) just become a part of who we are.”
