BERRYVILLE — Jeff Feaga, a West Virginian with roughly 20 years of experience in the environmental field, has been hired as Clarke County’s new natural resources planner.
Feaga succeeds Alison Teetor, who retired at the end of 2021 after more than 30 years of service to the county.
Most recently, Feaga has been a self-employed land steward for the Rolling Ridge Conservancy. In that role, he has marked and managed walking trails, identified and repaired environmental problems such as erosion along trails, and managed forestry and hunting on properties, his profile on the LinkedIn website shows.
Like Teetor, he has done a lot of mapping.
“I love (creating) maps,” Feaga said.
His career experience also has included stints as a soil conservationist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and community restoration coordinator for Frederick County, Maryland. His duties in the latter role including spearheading the Monacacy & Catoctin Watershed Alliance’s activities, mentoring Chesapeake Conservation Corps volunteers and being a point of contact for residents interested in pursuing natural resources conservation projects.
In addition, Feaga has been an adjunct professor for Hood College in Frederick, Maryland, for which he developed and taught a watershed hydrology course, and a research associate for Virginia Tech.
Feaga, who lives in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, earned a doctorate in wildlife science and a bachelors degree in environmental science from Virginia Tech. He earned a master’s degree in bioresource and water resource engineering from Oregon State University.
“He has a very extensive background, and he’s passionate about the issues he’ll have to deal with as a preservation planner,” said county Planning Director Brandon Stidham.
Feaga said he was interested in becoming Clarke County’s natural resources planner because, along with it being mostly rural, “it’s a small county where people know and work with each other closely.”
That should enable him to become involved in many projects benefiting the environment, he said.
