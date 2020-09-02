WINCHESTER — A February trial is scheduled in Winchester Circuit Court for a city resident accused of killing a 40-year-old man during a home invasion.
Edward Nathaniel Bell Jr., 23, is one of four people accused in the first-degree murder of Jerry Wayne Reid on Dec. 23, 2018. Bell's co-defendants are his younger sister, 22-year-old Xavian E. Bell, 27-year-old Winchester resident Ronald Emmanuel Johnson and 18-year-old Berryville resident Rafael Sanchaez Lickey.
Johnson pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on March 17 and was sentenced to 27 years in prison. A trial date for Xavian Bell is expected to be set on Dec. 11 in Winchester Circuit Court, and Lickey's trial could be scheduled during his next court appearance on Sept. 15.
According to Winchester Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Heather E. Hovermale, Johnson and Edward Bell were allegedly told by Lickey that Reid had a large amount of cash in an apartment he rented at 331 Smithfield Ave, so the three men decided to rob Reid and were driven to his home by Xavian Bell.
At Johnson’s sentencing in March, Hovermale said surveillance video showed Edward Bell, Johnson and Lickey exiting a car near Reid’s home before the killing and leaving in it afterward.
Hovermale said Edward Bell and Johnson broke down the home’s front door and Lickey followed them inside. Reid ran upstairs and hid in a bathroom, she said, but Johnson and Edward Bell broke down the door and dragged him out.
While Edward Bell held Reid at gunpoint, Johnson and Lickey ransacked the house, Hovermale said. Reid was not robbed because he had no money on him.
As the robbers fled the house, two shots were allegedly fired at Bell by someone inside the Smithfield Avenue home, court documents state. According to prosecutors, Reid then grabbed Johnson, and Edward Bell allegedly shot Reid twice in the chest.
Edward Bell's trial is scheduled for Feb. 1-10 in Winchester Circuit Court. Hovermale said it is unlikely the proceedings will last more than a week, but she asked Judge Brian Madden to block out 10 days due to potential interruptions caused by bad weather, a heavy court docket or the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Edward Bell, Xavian Bell and Lickey are being held pending trial in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester.
Edward and Xavian Bell are the children of Edward Nathaniel Bell, who was 44 years old when he was executed on Feb. 19, 2009, for the 1999 capital murder of Winchester Police Sgt. Ricky Lee Timbrook.
Spectators and participants inside the courtroom Tuesday during Edward Bell Jr.'s hearing included several people who were involved in prosecuting his father's case two decades ago, including current Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney Marc Abrams, former Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney Paul H. Thomson and Winchester Victim-Witness Coordinator Jim Pearce.
