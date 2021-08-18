WINCHESTER — Federal unemployment benefits related to COVID-19 are slated to end Sept. 4, which includes programs that were put in place to help people during the pandemic.
The Virginia Employment Commission has begun notifying claimants that these programs, originally authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020 and extended through the Continued Assistance Act (CAA) of 2021 and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) of 2021, are concluding.
Since March 30, 2020, the VEC has issued over $14 Billion in benefits to aid Virginians during the pandemic.
The following federal unemployment programs are schedule to end:
- Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), which provides an additional $300 weekly payment for any claimant who is eligible for at least $1 of an underlying unemployment compensation program.
- Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which provides benefits for claimants who are unemployed as a direct result of COVID-19 and not eligible for regular unemployment compensation or PEUC, including those who are self-employed or are gig workers.
- Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which provides an extension of benefits after a claimant has exhausted regular unemployment insurance (UI) benefits.
- Mixed Earner Unemployment Compensation (MEUC), which provides an additional $100 weekly payment to certain claimants who have at least $5,000 in self-employment income in the most recent taxable year, prior to their application for regular unemployment compensation.
The VEC will process and pay benefits to eligible claimants for all weeks of unemployment ending on or before the date of a program's termination, in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor.
“If a claimant is entitled to benefits and the claim is found to be valid after that date through a subsequent determination or appeal, the claimant will be paid those funds, even after the federal programs have ended,” the VEC said.
Following is the unemployment data for the Northern Shenandoah Valley for the week ending Aug. 7: Clarke County, four initial claims; Frederick County, 25 initial claims; Shenandoah County, 24 initial claims; Warren County, 22 initial claims; Winchester, 53 initial claims. Winchester's claims represent an increase of 15 from the previous week.
Statewide, there were 10,226 seasonally unadjusted initial claims for the most recent filing week, which is an increase of 4,197 from the previous week. This brings the total number of claims filed in Virginia since the March 21, 2020, filing week to 1,762,586, compared to the 477,600 average filed during the previous three economic recessions since 1990. Continued claims totaled 31,739, which is a decrease of 221 claims from the previous week, and 88% lower than the 264,410 continued claims from the comparable week last year.
Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.3% in June, which is below the U.S. rate of 5.9%.
According to the VEC, Virginia's labor force increased by 4,343 to 4,234,360 in June, as the number of unemployed residents decreased by 5,448 to 183,799.
From June 2020 to June 2021, the VEC estimates that Virginia gained 190,400 jobs, an increase of 5.1%. In June, the private sector recorded an over-the-year gain of 179,900 jobs, while employment in the public sector gained 10,500 jobs.
For more information on job openings and other services offered to support job seekers, visit vec.virginia.gov.
