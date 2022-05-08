WINCHESTER — The National Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) is awarding $38,538 to the city of Winchester to support local agencies that provide emergency food and housing services to people in need.
The program, which is overseen by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), was established in 1983 with the signing of a bill that created a national board to determine how federal funds for humanitarian assistance are disbursed to communities across the country. The board is chaired by FEMA and comprised of representatives from United Way Worldwide, the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, the National Council of Churches and The Salvation Army.
Since its formation, EFSP has distributed $5.03 billion to more than 14,000 human service agencies in more than 2,500 communities through a collaborative effort between the private and public sectors.
The amount of Winchester's current EFSP allocation, according to a media release from the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV), was determined based on the jurisdiction's total number of unemployed individuals as compared to the total number of jobless people in all other qualifying jurisdictions.
The $38,538 will be awarded in the form of grants to eligible agencies that apply to, and are selected by, the EFSP Local Board, which is chaired by the United Way NSV. In order to qualify, applicants must:
- Be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit or governmental agency. Nonprofit organizations must be directed by a volunteer governing body with an organizational structure that can administer assistance programs.
- Provide food and/or housing services at no charge.
- Have an accounting system or fiscal agent approved by the EFSP Local Board.
- Have a checking account.
- Conduct a financial review if receiving a grant for $25,000 or more.
- Have Federal Employer Tax ID and Dun and Bradstreet identification numbers.
- Operate without discrimination and involve homeless individuals, through employment or volunteer programs, in the provision of services as much as possible.
According to the United Way NSV release, the EFSP funding can only be used for the purchase of food and housing services, and to supplement and expand existing food programs and housing services. The money cannot be used to start new programs or reimburse money previously spent on services.
Food service agencies may qualify for grants if they distribute bagged groceries to individual clients, provide bulk food to food banks, serve or deliver prepared or ready-to-eat meals, and/or offer food vouchers for grocery stores or restaurants.
Eligible agencies that provide housing assistance must offer a shelter for homeless individuals, give away vouchers for individuals to stay at motels or hotels, provide one-time services like delivering free firewood or propane, and/or allocate money for rent, mortgage or utility bills.
In order to be considered for a grant, organizations that provide emergency food and housing services to residents of Winchester must apply by Friday. The application form and submission instructions are available at unitedwaynsv.org.
