WINCHESTER — A pair of federal lawsuits filed against Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center by a suspected drug dealer have been dismissed.
Tyreik Dayshon Jackson, 30, of Hagerstown, Maryland, is charged in Frederick County Circuit Court with seven felonies: possession of narcotics, possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, a second or subsequent offense of possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a gun while distributing narcotics, being a nonviolent felon in possession of a gun, possessing a gun while possessing drugs and a second or subsequent offense of fentanyl distribution.
According to court records, all of the alleged offenses occurred on Oct. 27. Jackson has been held without bond since that time in the jail near Winchester.
Jackson's first lawsuit was filed on March 20 in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia. In it, he claimed two correctional officers at Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center violated his civil rights on March 2.
The lawsuit states one of the officers watched Jackson urinate in his cell, then told him, "You look really good in boxers." Jackson responded with a slur regarding the officer's alleged sexual orientation, so the guard asked a coworker to assist with the situation. The second officer, Jackson wrote, was also "gay, a homosexual," so the inmate believed he had been sexually harassed.
Jackson asked the court to file Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA) charges against the two correctional officers, but Senior U.S. District Judge James P. Jones tossed out his lawsuit on June 26.
"Jackson's sole claim in this case is that the defendant officers sexually harassed him in a manner that somehow violated PREA," Jones wrote in his final order. "It is well established, however, that nothing in the PREA suggests that Congress intended to create a private right of action for inmates to sue prison officials for noncompliance with the act. Therefore, Jackson's allegations fail to state an actionable federal claim for relief based on this statute."
On March 27, Jackson filed a second federal lawsuit against Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center and three of its employees, including two nurses, because he allegedly had been denied an hour and 15 minutes of leisure time and Motrin for a migraine. He also claimed his laundry was not returned to him as scheduled.
Rather than demand financial damages, Jackson wanted the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia to order jail staff to "start doing their job willingly!"
"I get most of them are lazy and racist, but they shouldn't work here," Jackson wrote.
The lawsuit was short-lived, though, because Jackson failed to comply with Jones' order to provide the court with "an inmate account form and a certified copy of plaintiff's trust fund account statement for the six-month period immediately preceding the filing of the complaint, obtained from the appropriate prison official of each prison at which plaintiff is or was confined during that six-month period."
"More than 30 days have elapsed and plaintiff has failed to comply with the described conditions," Jones wrote on May 12. "Accordingly, the court dismisses the action without prejudice and strikes the case from the active docket of the court."
Jackson is scheduled for a hearing on the local drug charges on July 14 in Frederick County Circuit Court. No trial date in that case has yet been set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.