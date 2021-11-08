HARRISONBURG — A federal jury has convicted a Winchester man for conspiring with others to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin as well as distributing heroin that resulted in serious bodily injury, according to news release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.
Robert Bradley Lockhart, 33, was a heroin dealer connected to a drug pipeline between Baltimore and Front Royal, court documents and evidence presented at trial showed.
During the course of the investigation, the Northwest Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force (NWDGTF) Front Royal Team identified more than 30 overdose injuries connected to that heroin pipeline, and conducted dozens of controlled heroin buys, traffic stops, search warrants and interviews with Virginia-based heroin sub-distributors, the release states. This investigation led to the arrest of many individuals, including Lockhart.
“Stopping the flow of heroin and other powerful drugs from out-of-state is a top priority of the Justice Department,” U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said. “Lockhart, and others, brought hundreds of grams of deadly drugs into Virginia and caused multiple overdoses. I am grateful to the work of the Front Royal Police Department, the DEA, and the Assistant United States Attorneys who prosecuted this conspiracy for closing this deadly pipeline.”
According to cooperating witnesses, Lockhart obtained quantities of heroin ranging from 10 to 30 grams each time he traveled to Baltimore between the summer of 2016 and December 2017, sometimes going to Baltimore several times a week. His heroin sales led to three different overdoses, one of which was the basis for the second count. Law enforcement conducted six controlled purchases of heroin from Lockhart and recovered 24 grams of heroin concealed in his anal cavity on the date of his arrest.
The jury convicted Lockhart on Tuesday.
The Front Royal Police Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Northwest Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kathryn Rumsey and Heather L. Carlton prosecuted the case.
