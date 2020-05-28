WINCHESTER — Frederick County is eligible for nearly $7.8 million in federal coronavirus relief money, but the funding comes with strings attached.
The money — part of the approximately $2.3 trillion in aid approved by Congress in March known as the CARES ACT — can’t be spent to offset revenue lost due to COVID-19. However, the money can be spent on COVID-19 expenses, such as:
Personal protective equipment, disinfectants and hand sanitizer
Workplace modifications to reduce the risk of infection such as installing plexiglass
Equipment and technology spending to allow employees to work remotely
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved accepting the money. Kris C. Tierney, county administrator, said on Thursday that he’s unsure when the money will be provided. He said staff are still trying to determine how it can be spent. While it can’t offset revenue shortfalls, Tierney said the money will be helpful.
“All of these stimulus funds have rolled out fairly quickly and a lot of the detail follows,” he said. “We’ll make sure we have a good handle on it before we spend the money.”
In other business, the supervisors:
Discussed ways to reduce the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office overtime costs. The office has spent about $1.1 million on overtime this year, far exceeding the $645,000 it budgeted for. “This is a deal breaker if any [department] can overspend money and expect the board to cover them when that happens,” Supervisor Blaine P. Dunn said.
Discussed whether to increase penalties for zoning violations. The current penalty is an initial $200 fine and a $500 fine for each 10-day period thereafter if the violation isn’t corrected. Under consideration is updating the county code, adopted in 1990, to allow for $1,000, $1,500 and $2,000 fines for each 10-day successive period that the violation isn’t remedied.
Re-appointed Michael A. Lake as county representative to the Lord Fairfax Community College Board through June 30, 2024. Lake is the vice chairman of the county School Board. Supervisor Robert W. Wells noted that college President Kimberly P. Blosser sought the re-appointment and said continuity was important because of the disruptive effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the college.
But supervisors Shawn L. Graber and J. Douglas McCarthy recommended School Board member Brandon H. Monk, saying his educational background would bring fresh perspective to the college. Voting for Lake were Chairman Charles S. DeHaven Jr., Gene Fisher, Judith McCann-Slaughter and Wells. Blaine P. Dunn, Graber and McCarthy voted no.
Supervisors attending the meeting at the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. were DeHaven, Dunn, Fisher (by phone), Graber, McCann-Slaughter, McCarthy and Wells.
