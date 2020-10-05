WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools appropriately handled a situation involving a former Handley High School student who was sexually assaulted by a classmate in a local park in 2017, according to a Title IX investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights.
An appeal of the investigation’s findings, filed by the mother of the victim, has been denied.
The OCR investigated whether WPS officials promptly and equitably created a safe learning environment for the girl at school, where her attacker was also a student.
The victim’s mother, Danielle Bostick, has maintained that school officials did not adequately accommodate her daughter.
“It was really disappointing,” Bostick told The Star about the 12-page OCR report and her appeal’s denial. “I can’t imagine any person thinking it is an OK scenario for a survivor, a child survivor of sexual violence, to have to encounter their perpetrator at the school they’re required to attend, and yet that was what the Office of Civil Rights said was OK.”
“Just because it’s allowed doesn’t mean it should happen,” she said. She maintains that the OCR report is based on factual inaccuracies.
The OCR’s findings were issued on Feb. 24. In April, Bostick filed an appeal, which was subsequently denied in a July 29 letter to her.
WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum received the OCR’s appeal denial on Sept. 14.
“As superintendent, I am proud of our school and division leaders who navigated a serious and difficult situation with professionalism and integrity,” Van Heukelum said in a statement to The Star. “The recent findings by the Office for Civil Rights reaffirm our commitment to providing each and every student in Winchester Public Schools with an equitable and safe learning environment.”
Bostick’s overarching complaint was that school officials did not do enough to keep her daughter separated from her assaulter during the 2017-2018 school year. She maintained this violated her daughter’s Title IX rights. Title IX is a federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any program or activity receiving federal dollars. Because WPS receives federal aid, it must follow Title IX regulations.
Prior to the OCR’s investigation, which began in early 2019, Bostick and her daughter publicly expressed frustration over the school division’s handling of the situation. Their concerns received local and national media attention and ultimately led to Bostick and another parent spearheading a voter referendum for an elected School Board in Winchester, which passed in November 2019. Bostick, a teacher at Handley, is the Republican candidate for Winchester mayor in the Nov. 3 election.
Despite intense public scrutiny, school officials maintained that they responded appropriately to the situation and in accordance with the law. The OCR report concurred.
“Throughout the three years in which this situation has been in the national and local spotlight, we have maintained our integrity and appropriate confidentiality, even while speculation within our community was disrespectful and prompted by incomplete information,” Van Heukelum said. “I hope our community will take this final decision as evidence of our commitment to our policies and practices, to our students and staff, and to maintaining an impartial, professional, and equitable process.”
Winchester School Board Chairwoman Erica Truban said in a statement that the findings show the School Board and school administration are committed “to acting with the highest level of integrity.”
But, Truban said, “The financial and emotional toll endured by those involved in responding to this case over the past three years cannot be underestimated.”
The division spent $50,693.75 in legal fees and devoted 1,012 staff hours to the matter, school officials have confirmed.
On Aug. 23, 2017, city police charged a male classmate with assaulting Bostick’s 14-year-old daughter in a city park in July. In December 2017, it was determined in juvenile and domestic relations court that there was “evidence sufficient for a finding of guilt,” and the boy entered into a plea agreement, according to court documents. Following the completion of a probation period, the charges were reduced from abduction/sexual battery to simple assault and battery.
In previous articles, The Star incorrectly reported that the boy pleaded “no contest” to the charges based on information from Bostick at the time. A defendant who enters a no contest plea doesn’t admit guilt, but concedes the prosecution has enough evidence for a conviction.
Juvenile court records are sealed from the public, but The Star has since been provided with documents from Bostick that indicate the boy entered a plea of “not guilty.”
The court order stated the boy could not have any contact with Bostick’s daughter, but that they could attend the same school and that accidental encounters may occur, according to the OCR report.
From October 2017 until mid-January 2018, the boy was placed on homebound academic instruction. Upon his return to Handley, school officials created a safety plan that complied with the terms of the protective court order, according to the OCR report.
Bostick’s daughter transferred to another school in August 2018.
The OCR’s findings indicate the division implemented interim measures prior to the start of the 2017-18 school year to keep the two students a part — a matter Bostick disputed in her appeal.
These measures included “separate schedules; separate lunch periods; notifications of teachers of both students of the need for extra supervision; and the opportunity for the student to work with a counselor,” according to the OCR report.
On Sept. 7, 2017, Bostick filed a complaint with the school division, saying she was dissatisfied with its response to the situation, according to OCR.
On Sept. 8, 2017, WPS informed Bostick and the boy’s parents that the division had begun a Title IX investigation into its handling of the matter. The division retained an external investigator, and an attorney was retained because Bostick is employed by the division, as was her spouse at the time, according to the OCR report. Additional precautionary measures also were implemented for Bostick’s daughter that included apprising “all relevant teachers and substitute teachers” of the situation “and that they were to account for any changes in class schedules, et cetera,” the OCR report states.
One of the additional measures was that “traffic patterns were changed to greatly reduce or eliminate the possibility that [Bostick’s daughter] and the [perpetrator] would pass each other in the hallways.”
According to the OCR report, Bostick wanted the boy removed from school upon school officials being notified about the incident, but OCR said that would have been a violation of his Title IX rights.
In November 2017, the division’s external investigation was completed. It determined that WPS had not subjected Bostick’s daughter to a hostile school environment, according to the OCR report.
That same month, Bostick appealed the outcome of the external investigation, which had been upheld by Van Heukelum.
In previous articles, The Star incorrectly reported that the external investigation determined the assault did not occur. The division’s investigation determined that both students were found to be “equally credible” and their accounts of what happened were “generally consistent but differed with respect to significant details,” according to the OCR report.
In December 2017, the School Board upheld the findings of the external investigation and denied Bostick’s appeal, according to the OCR report.
The boy’s case was adjudicated that same month, and the division agreed to comply with the terms of the protective court order, the report states. The division agreed to continue implementing measures that would prevent the two students from having contact at school, including creating a “safety plan” for the boy.
Bostick requested a copy of the boy’s plan, which included the hallway routes he would use at school. The OCR said the division was correct to deny her request, because it would have violated the boy’s confidentiality under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA).
On April 23, 2018, Bostick filed a second formal complaint asking the school division to “remedy the hostile education environment” her daughter was experiencing because of the its refusal “to take reasonable steps to ensure” the separation of the two students at Handley, according to the OCR report, which indicated the students crossed paths eight times in the spring semester of 2018.
The division initiated another investigation following Bostick’s second complaint. According to the OCR report, the division found that the eight encounters were incidental and that the perpetrator initiated no contact with Bostick’s daughter. The findings of the second investigation — submitted to Van Heukelum on June 25, 2018 — determined that Bostick’s daughter did not face sexual harassment or a hostile educational environment from the eight sightings during the spring semester.
Van Heukelum determined in letters dated July 17, 2018, that there was insufficient information from the division’s second report to support Bostick’s second formal complaint, according to OCR. Bostick appealed Van Heukelum’s decision, and he affirmed his decision again in August 2018. The Winchester School Board upheld Van Heukelum’s decision in a hearing the next day.
The OCR’s findings were issued months before U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos significantly changed Title IX rules. Those changes, which went into effect in August, provide more rights to those accused of sexual harassment and sexual assault.
