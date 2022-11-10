WINCHESTER — Thomas Barkin, CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, spoke on Wednesday at the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber’s Economic Summit at Shenandoah University, addressing inflation and the state of financial markets.
The Federal Reserve is the central banking system of the United States. Its duties include conducting national monetary policy, supervising and regulating banks, as well as maintaining the stability of the financial system.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond is the headquarters of the Federal Reserve’s Fifth District, home to the District of Columbia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and most of West Virginia.
Right now, Federal Reserve officials are laser-focused on battling runaway inflation.
One tactic the Fed uses to ease inflation is hiking up interest rates. A week ago, the Fed raised interest rates .75 percentage point as a part of its continued effort to combat inflation, the fourth consecutive time the Fed has done so on that dramatic scale.
The imbalance between elevated demand and suppressed supply brought high, broad-based and unerring inflation, according to Barkin.
“The Fed is taking strong action to combat inflation,” Barkin said. “We have increased the Fed funds rate to just under 4 percent, started reducing our balance sheet and signaled that more rate increases are on the horizon. But our tools to quiet demand and return inflation to our 2 percent target operate with a lag and have been challenged by the artificial elements of today’s environment.”
Elements such as the war in Ukraine giving rise to commodity price volatility, affecting the global circulation of oil and wheat and sending markets reeling.
The decade that preceded the COVID-19 pandemic brought historic growth with jobs added to the economy each month. The last two years have brought “historic instability,” said Barkin.
Prices have surged — new house prices are up 40% and new cars 19%, while automotive inventories are down 80%. The U.S. is down 3.3 million workers from its pre-pandemic unemployment rate. And Barkin said the U.S. may be entering an era where workers are structurally in short supply.
Asked by an audience member if he believes a recession is impending, Barkin responded: “What we have happening now is not a recession. Whether we have one going forward, though, is a very open question. And I would remind you that most recessions are caused by outside events. But the Fed’s effort to bring down inflation might quiet the economy some, and we’ll see about that.”
With demand, supply, commodity and wage pressure easing, “the economy should get into better balance in the months to come,” he continued. “But I expect that process to be a lengthy one.”
Barkin added: “If there is one thing we learned in the ’70s, it is that the Fed can’t let inflation fester and expectations rise. If we back off for fear of a downturn, inflation comes back even stronger and requires even more restraint.”
“That’s why the Fed is not waiting around for things to settle on their own time. We know inflation is painful and everyone hates it. We have been mandated by Congress to maintain stable prices and we are doing what it takes to get inflation back to our 2 percent target. That’s one place I can assure you we are headed back to normal.”
