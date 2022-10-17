WINCHESTER — A former Winchester police officer accused in Montana of soliciting a child for sex now faces federal charges and a potential prison term of 10 years to life.
Mark Samuel Baker, 56, of Gore, was arrested in mid-July and charged with sexual abuse of children and aggravated promotion of prostitution in Montana. He was detained on a $100,000 bond at Yellowstone County Detention Facility in Billings.
According to online court records, prosecutors in Billings opted last month to turn the case over to federal authorities.
On Sept. 15, a grand jury for U.S. District Court for the District of Montana indicted Baker on a single count of attempted sex trafficking of a minor. The penalty ranges from a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison up to life. It also carries a fine of up to $250,000 plus a period of supervised probation that could last for the rest of a convicted person's life.
On Thursday, federal Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan agreed to release Baker from custody pending trial. It is not known when Baker left Yellowstone County Detention Facility, but online records on Monday no longer listed him as an inmate.
Cavan attached several conditions to Baker's pretrial release. Court documents state he must surrender his passport, travel only to Montana and West Virginia, agree to have his location monitored by the court, be employed or seeking a job, adhere to a daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and not be in possession of a firearm or other destructive weapon.
Additionally, while Baker awaits trial, he cannot go near schools, playgrounds, parks or other places primarily frequented by children, or visit anyplace where sexually explicit materials or entertainment are available. He is also prohibited from doing any of the following without the court's prior permission: Using a computing device, being in the presence of anyone under 18 or possessing anything that could be used for covert photography.
A trial date in Baker's case could be set next week during a pretrial conference scheduled for Oct. 26 in Billings. The defendant is expected to participate in that conference via telephone.
Baker is being represented by federal public defender Edward Werner. Cavan ruled that Baker must pay $1,000 per month for legal representation until the case is resolved, with the first payment being due Nov. 14.
According to court records, Baker allegedly started messaging a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl on July 11. Over the next two days, he reportedly agreed to pay the person $80 for sex and allegedly said he didn't mind that she was underage.
Baker reportedly arranged to meet the person on July 14 at an undisclosed location in Billings. When he arrived, he was arrested because the supposed 15-year-old girl was actually a law enforcement officer working with the FBI and Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.
Baker, who reportedly refused to give a statement to investigators, was in possession of condoms, a hotel key card and $375 in cash at the time of his arrest, court documents state.
Baker worked for the Winchester Police Department from Aug. 23, 1988, to Dec. 14, 1999, and had attained the level of Police Officer III by the time he resigned, according to the city of Winchester's Human Resources Department.
At the time of his arrest, Baker was working for Region III of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which covers Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Washington, D.C. His employment status could not be verified on Monday and all posts and photos on his Facebook page had either been erased or made private.
According to three of Baker's coworkers at the FEMA Disaster Operations Center at 430 Market St. near Winchester who asked to remain anonymous, Baker was arrested shortly after being deployed to Montana by FEMA for undisclosed business purposes.
