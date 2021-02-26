WINCHESTER — Prosecutors are making a federal case against a Gore man accused of child pornography possession and distribution.
In Frederick County Circuit Court on Thursday, the county Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office dropped its case against William Cody Reynolds because of the federal case. In 2019, the county indicted Reynolds on child pornography possession and nine counts of the second or subsequent possession of child porn. Police said an IP address that accessed pornography was traced back to Reynolds’ home in the 1500 block of Carpers Pike, and Reynolds was found to be in possession of 537 images of children involved in sexual activity.
Reynolds was released on bond, but it was revoked in June after he was charged with reckless driving and marijuana possession. Police said he drove 105 mph in a 55 mph zone in the county, and marijuana was reportedly found in his vehicle.
In the federal case, the 23-year-old Reynolds was charged in December with four counts of receiving and one count of possession of child porn between March of 2017 and August of 2018. He’s also charged with one count of possession and two counts of receiving or distributing on March 1.
Brian McGinn, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Virginia, wouldn’t comment about why Reynolds is being federally prosecuted. “In general, every prosecution is looked at case-by-case, and prosecutors determine whether that case is best handled by the state for federal system,” McGinn said in an email.
Attorney William August “Beau” Bassler, who represented Reynolds on the county charges, said federal jurisdiction overlaps with state jurisdiction in child pornography cases. Speaking generally, Bassler said because the feds take over an investigation doesn’t mean the accusations are more serious than what is typically prosecuted at the state level.
“You’ve heard the expression, ‘Don’t make a federal case of it’ which kind of jokingly implies that federal cases are always more serious than state cases,” he said. “But state cases can be incredibly serious.”
