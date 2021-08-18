WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University’s first practice in pads on Monday didn’t involve extensive contact for the defensive backs, but all players did participate in the sumo drill as part of a circuit of activities to open practice at Shentel Stadium.
The sumo drill lines up two players across from each other in a small circle, and the goal is to push the other player out of the ring. Haley Van Voorhis — a freshman safety and the only woman on the team — found herself getting knocked out of the ring in her first attempt while drilling in a group made up entirely of defensive backs. Everyone who was pushed out of the ring was then required to run up the steep hill that runs up to the top of the bleachers.
After Van Voorhis finished her run, the 2021 high school graduate and resident of The Plains in Fauquier County jumped back in line for another turn. In her second and final sumo drill, her opponent came at her aggressively. But Van Voorhis — who at 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 145 pounds is the shortest and lightest non-kicker on the Hornets — absorbed the contact and used the player’s momentum to send him out of the ring, where he landed on his knees.
The physical nature of college football is a major adjustment for any freshman with the possible exception of kickers and punters, who in an ideal world would never be forced to make contact with another player. At Shenandoah, Van Voorhis is making that adjustment in historic fashion. She’s the first female who isn’t a kicker or punter to ever play college football.
Like the rest of the freshmen, she knows she has work to do to get accustomed to the physical aspect of college football. But that sumo drill moment is just one of the many examples from the first week where Van Voorhis has shown she’s more than ready to take on any challenge that’s placed in front of her.
SU defensive coordinator Brock McCullough couldn’t be more impressed with the attitude of Van Voorhis, who in addition to playing at the Christchurch School during high school also participated as an unpaid player for the professional D.C. Divas of the Women’s Football Alliance this past spring.
“I’ve been amazed,” McCullough said after Monday’s practice. “She’s super humble. She doesn’t say much. She’s out there to work hard. I think the players really respect the fact that she’s one of our hardest workers.”
On the first day of practice on Aug. 12, SU held a conditioning test in which each player had to run 16 110-yard sprints. The defensive backs have to run them in 16 seconds, faster than the other defensive position groups, and Van Voorhis made quite the impression.
“Sometimes when you’re dealing with a pioneer like this, there are mixed feelings for people,” said McCullough, who is in his 21st year as a college coach, the last 18 at SU. “Sometimes there are football traditionalists that say it’s a man’s game, and they talk about toughness and all those things.
“Our players fear [our conditioning test]. It was 100 degrees on the field, and she showed as much mental toughness as any player I’ve ever been around. She crushed the conditioning test at the fastest standard. She passed all 16 110s in under 16 seconds, and she probably could have kept going. As far as players on our team, when it comes to mental toughness, I think she’s in the top 20 percent.”
Van Voorhis came into camp prepared for a challenge. On Monday, she said was loving everything about her experience so far at Shenandoah, from the experiences she’s had during practice to the way she’s been embraced by her teammates.
“It’s tough at points, but I’m really enjoying it,” said Van Voorhis, who started playing tackle football in sixth grade. “Everyone seems really nice. It’s just a good culture, I guess.”
Van Voorhis played both wide receiver and defensive back in high school as a sophomore and junior at the boarding school Christchurch (her senior season was canceled by COVID-19) and for the Divas, one of the seven teams in the WFA.
Though Van Voorhis played more at wide receiver in high school, SU ultimately decided using her as middle of the field safety was the best fit for her, and she spent the summer preparing to play the position after excelling as the youngest player on the 60-woman Divas roster at safety.
The Divas played the fewest games (five) in the seven-team league — five of the other six teams played seven or eight games — but Van Voorhis tied for 30th in the WFA in tackles (21, all solo), tied for second in interceptions (two) and tied for 13th in deflections (three). The Divas wrapped up play on June 26.
“I’m starting to love it more than I like receiver,” Van Voorhis said. “I’m more comfortable, and it’s just fun to fly around.”
As evidenced by the conditioning test, Van Voorhis has no problem flying around. She also was impressive during Monday’s up-downs drill, as no other DB got back on their feet quicker after dropping down — or moved their feet quicker while running in place standing up — than Van Voorhis.
“I did a lot of work before I came here to make sure I was in my best shape,” Van Voorhis said. “I didn’t get a lot of contact, which we just tested today, but I’m going to try and rep it out and get that as good as my conditioning.
“Most people are bigger than me. I’ve just got to use my leverage. I’ve learned to stay low.”
Though Van Voorhis might be at the bottom of the height and weight scale, McCullough notes she’s been a solid performer in the weight room. And her measurements aren’t totally abnormal. Junior Gary Garlic (5-7, 150) is one of SU’s top running backs, and he’s only an inch taller and five pounds heavier than Van Voorhis.
Give that Monday was the first day in pads, McCullough said after practice that the Hornets were still evaluating Van Voorhis as far as the physical element.
“She’s very muscular and fits right in from a college football standpoint,” McCullough said. “It’s going to be just seeing where we are physically as far as football, running into others at full speed.”
The Hornets coaches know she’ll work at the physical aspect, as well as everything else, while she works in her position group and with the other reserves when the defense takes on the offense.
“She’s extremely coachable,” SU head coach Scott Yoder said. “She listens. When you ask her to try some technique stuff, she does it, and she’s not going to make the same mistake twice.”
McCullough said in the team’s first 7-on-7 drill, she bit on a dig route, allowing a receiver to get open on a pass down the seam, but since then she hasn’t been fooled in that situation. Later in 7-on-7s that day, McCullough said she had pass breakups on a dig route and a seam route. A day later, Yoder said Van Voorhis had what he thought was the first interception for any player in a team setting during camp this year.
“It was a credit to the D-line, who was in the quarterback’s face,” McCullough said. “But she went up and high-pointed the ball on a seam vertical 35, 40 yards down the field.
“She moves really well with her feet. Backpedaling and turning her hips is one of the hardest skills there is in football, and she does it with fluidity.”
As for Van Voorhis’ teammates, it doesn’t make a difference to them that she’s a woman. The main thing that matters to them is hard work, and that’s what they’re seeing from her.
“I don’t even feel like there’s a girl on the team,” said SU senior Anthony Trammell, a Millbrook graduate and fellow defensive back. “It feels normal and it’s not any different having her here. She comes to lift, she works hard and she makes plays.”
“She comes out here and competes every day,” SU senior running back Rashadeen Byrd Jr. said. “She meshes well with the team. Everyone greets her, everyone talks to her. it’s just kind of getting to get to know her more. I just see her like another person out here. She’s a part of the team.”
What role Van Voorhis will have with the Hornets remains to be seen. All Van Voorhis can do is work hard and enjoy the experience.
“I just really love the energy at Shenandoah,” Van Voorhis said. “Everyone’s on the same page. It can be hard at times, but everyone wants to get better, and I love that. I’ve never been on a team like this team, and I’ve only been here for five days. This is pretty special.”
