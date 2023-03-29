Fence fix

Shenandoah University Marketing and Communications Project Manager Amanda Tintaya replaces wind-damaged cable ties Tuesday on a fence screen that depicts the school's new Hub for Innovators, Veterans and Entrepreneurs that is under construction in the former Armory building behind the screen on Millwood Avenue.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

