HARRISONBURG — A Winchester man faces up to a decade in prison after admitting to selling dozens of doses of fentanyl in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, including one that caused a person's death.
Kenneth James Hughes Jr., 27, pleaded guilty last week in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg to distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and a separate felony count of fentanyl distribution.
According to court documents and a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hughes sold drugs to a variety of individuals in the Winchester area. He acted as the middleman, reaching out to an unnamed person who supplied the drugs as they were requested by customers.
On Oct. 22, 2020, Hughes was contacted by a man who lived in Winchester and is only identified in court papers as Z.S. The individual requested fentanyl, so Hughes got in touch with his supplier. The supplier sold two pills containing fentanyl directly to Z.S. while Hughes was present, court documents state.
A short time later, Z.S. consumed at least one of the fentanyl pills. The next day, Oct. 23, 2020, he was found unresponsive in his home and subsequently declared dead. A state medical examiner determined Z.S. succumbed to acute fentanyl intoxication, court records state.
The second distribution charge stems from an undercover operation on Nov. 23, 2020, in Berryville. Hughes was contacted on that date by a man who wanted to buy fentanyl and heroin, and the pair arranged a meeting to make the exchange.
According to court documents, the man met Hughes shortly after 1:30 p.m. The defendant got in the customer's vehicle, where the man gave Hughes $300 in exchange for 22 capsules containing fentanyl.
Hughes was not aware that his customer was a confidential informant working with law enforcement.
A federal grand jury issued a sealed three-count indictment on June 9, 2021, charging Hughes with two counts of fentanyl distribution and one count of fentanyl distribution that resulted in serious bodily harm or death. One day later, Hughes was arrested and ordered held without bond pending a four-day jury trial that, after repeated postponements at the request of the defense, was scheduled to begin on March 6.
Once the trial was about to get underway last month, Hughes had a change of heart and, on March 7, said he wanted to plead guilty. In exchange for his plea, which was entered on April 11, the U.S. Attorney's Office agreed to drop one of the fentanyl distribution charges.
In accordance with Hughes' plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a prison sentence of six to 10 years. His punishment will ultimately be decided by federal Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon during a July 19 sentencing hearing in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Harrisonburg.
