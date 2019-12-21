WINCHESTER — Four girls have been selected to serve as Little Maids in the Court of Queen Shenandoah XCIII during the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, April 24 through May 3. They are Caroline Elizabeth Aikens, Charlotte Lynn Clark, Anevia Rae Grant and Aoife Marie McCarthy.
Caroline Elizabeth Aikens is the daughter of Bridget and William Aikens of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Mario and Giselia Viegas of Vienna and Walter and Elaine Aikens of Winchester. She is a second-grade student at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School. Caroline participates in ballet and tap classes at Vostrikov Academy of Ballet and takes violin lessons at Shenandoah Conservatory of Arts Academy. She also sings in the First Presbyterian Church Children’s Choir. She was cast as Gretl in the Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre’s “The Sound of Music” in July and August 2019, where she performed 13 shows. Her father was a Page in the court of Queen Shenandoah XC Candace Leona Silva. Her grandmother, Elaine, is a past president of the festival, serving in 2009 and 2010. Her mother is a current vice president of the festival and was the co-chair of the Miss Apple Blossom Festival Pageant from 2003 to 2019.
Charlotte Lynn Clark is the daughter of Christopher and Stephanie Clark of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of David Clarke of Iron Gate, George and Joyce Clark of Covington and the late Sherry Clarke. She is a first-grade student at Middletown Elementary. Charlotte is a cheerleader at the Parks and Recreation center, a gymnast at Shenandoah Tumblers, and a member of the Abundant Life Church. She also participates in tap classes at Shenandoah Conservatory of Arts Academy and is passionate about Alzheimer’s Awareness.
Anevia Rae Grant is the daughter of Alexa Jordan and Leonard Grant, Jr. of Winchester. She is the grandaughter of Chuck Jordan, Kim and Ron Jordan, Virginia Grant and Leonard Grant Sr. all of Winchester. She is the great-granddaughter of Virginia Newton of Arlington, and Thomas and Barbara Grant of Boyce. She is a third-grade student at Frederick Douglass Elementary School. Anevia is a member of her school’s Spanish Club, Running Club, Girl Power and participates in basketball and chorus plays. She is active in the community through volunteering with CCAP, the SPCA, ringing bells for the Salvation Army, Kiwanis Pancake Day, and has helped with service projects for both the Builders Club and Key Club.
Aoife Marie McCarthy is the daughter of Douglas and Megan McCarthy of Winchester. She is the granddaughter of Edward and Beverley Costello of Stephens City, Mariah McCarthy of Winchester and the late Joseph McCarthy. She is a homeschooled first-grade student. Aoife is a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and enjoys volleyball, gardening, dancing, reading and farming.
The Little Maids will participate in the Coronation Ceremony of Queen Shenandoah XCIII on May 1 at John Handley High School and will ride on the Queen’s float in the Grand Feature Parade on May 2.
